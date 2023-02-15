NIPC: Renewed engagements for optimum investment outcome

With a new vision to optimise Nigeria’s economic and resource potential, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) recently engaged stakeholders on the way forward. Sunday Ojeme reports

Over the years, government’s quest to maximise the country’s investment opportunities has reoccurred many times in its policies and programmes. Moving the country forward from its single resource based economy to exploring and exploiting other mineral resources has been a tough kernel to crack. The debates over the country’s wealth buried in agriculture and solid minerals remain inexhaustible; to the extent that rather than push for policy implementation, government has continously stirred controversies over issues that have seen the country denied the huge revenue it should derive from other natural resources outside crude oil. Beyond some huge challenges militating against attracting investments into the economy, evidence also abound of some government officials not taking the right steps to get things done. These in effect have shortchanged the economy over and over again, thereby pushing the government all around with a beggng bowl in search of loans for infrastructure development.

FDI decline

While some much resources abound to be explored, the country’s managers have variously failed not only to take advantage of the opportunities, but have also deployed policies that have discouraged some new and existing investors. For the records, mid last year, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, reported that foreign investments into Nigeria declined by a whopping 81.46 per cent ($6.91bn) from $8.49 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.57 billion the corresponding quarter of 2022. According to the bureau, since the first quarters of 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, there has been a steady decline in capital inflows into the nation’s economy. The report indicates that the total capital inflow into the economy fell by 31.01 per cent from $8.49 billion in Q1’19 to $5.85 billion in Q1’20; it fell by 67.45 per cent to $1.91 billion in Q1’21; and declined further by 17.46 per cent to $1.57 billion in Q1’22. This drop in capital importation is different from the decline also recorded among local investors whose businesses suffered losses as well.

Reengineering

In a bid to reengineer the process towards attracting, retaining and stabilising investments, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) is carving out a pathway with a masterplan. According to the Council, under the NIPC critical initiatives on the pipeline the Nigerian Investment Promotion Masterplan (NIPM) that is meant to create clear açtions that key into the Federal Government’s various general and sectoral plans, blueprints and policies (National Development Plan 2021-2025, Integrated Intrastructure Masterplan, Plans for Agriculture, solid Mineral amongst others). It is also to streamine Nigeria’s investmernt needs and NIPC’s targeted investment drives along country-specific, investor-specific, sector- specific, industry-specific, regional-specific, and investmenttype specific strategies. It will also facilitate foreign and local direct investment that fit into Nigeria’s development and investment needs, in an inclusive, coordinated, tangible, measurable and effective manner. Highling the details recently in an engagement with stakeholders in Lagos, the Executive Secretary, NIPC, Hajiya Saratu Umar, said among other things, that the projection of the Council was to boost investment and also cut Nigeria’s appetite for borrowing. She said the mandate of NIPC was critical in this regard being the agency of the Federal Government that has the statutory mandate to encourage, promote, and coordinate investment into the economy.

Rebranding

According to her, this is critical to promoting economic growth, creating jobs and generating wealth for Nigerians as well as facilitating development. This assignment is made very compelling if we are to set the nation on the path of sustainable progression towards becoming a prosperous nation. She pointed out that there was need to promote the country’s investment potential by putting up a marketing/branding strategy, stressing that there would be vigorous campaign as the country cannot continue to go for loans. She said: “Nigeria is a resource rich country with a potential that is unrivalled by any other country in the world. Investment promotion comes into attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and mobilise/remobilise Local Direct Investment to unleash the potential of the economy to the optimum. “The market for FDI has become very competitive and versatile where the investment promotion thrust of successful jurisdictions that are attracting the largest global market share of FDI inflows are driven by effective, efficient and performance driven investment promotion agencies. “With over 178 IPAs worldwide competing to channel FDI to their different countries, a compelling imperative is established that NIPC ensures Nigeria gets a fair share of this global market. “This is especially important with the onset of Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which is now in force where an investor can establish operation in any signatory country and access the Nigerian market. “If we are to assert our posiotion as a dominant regional player, we must enhance our investment drive.” She also observed that the African economies had accentuated their investment climate reforms and business friendly policies, facilitated by very competitive investment promotion drive. “The central and strategic role of the NIPC in the coordination of investment promotion should be activated to ensure Nigeria’s investment promotion drive is given traction to onboard investments into the different sectors of the economy in a bid to facilitate economic growth and national development including job creation, import substitution, foreign exchange generation and reduction of our reliance on debt amongst others. “Consequently, it has become critically important for all stakeholders in the investment promotion ecosystem to work in synergy and complement our competences to collectively drive a national investment promotion campaign.

Framework

“Thus, the National Investment Coordination Framework being evolved by the NIPC will provide a clear strategy for a seamless collaboration and coordination of the investment ecosystem as well as usher in a robust and effective stakeholder communication and engagement. “We believe this will result in effective partnership with all critical stakeholders including the media community to galvanise Nigeria’s investment performance and ensure investment plays a central role in national development. “Indeed, the media is amongst the most important stakeholders in the investment ecosystem. “The immediate focus of this stakeholder engagement to seek a more effective partnership towards national development. “Ultimately, the desired goal is to ensure collective action that will firmly place the country on the path of sustainable prosperity for current and future generations,” she added.

Masterplan

Speaking further on the Masterplan, the Executive secretary said the focus on investment would be largely pronounced in non-oil export by exploring the various industries in the agric value chain as well as tapping into the country’s solid minerals potential. Reflecting on the current state of infrastructure and the non-investment friendly atmosphere, she acknowledged the fact that even though they exist, some of them would be tackled while some others could also be turned into opportunities for investors through proper engagements and campaigns. To strengthen the process, the Executive Secretary also put into consideration the need to have a country that is generally prepared to receive investors. Hence she found it necessary to also work hand in hand with state governors. The move, according to her, is to ensure that all the states remain conducive for investment purposes the moment investors indicate interest in any of the locations. She said the consolidation with governors through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) was also necessary for synergy, especially since some states were better off than others in terms of resources and opportunities. She pointed out that a coordinated investment entity across the country would enable the Council prepare the ground for investors, especially foreigners, who are expected to meet a conducive and promising atmosphere to put in their money as well as have good experience. She noted that the investors had nothing to be scared of as the legal function of the Council has been strengthened to encourage and protect incoming and existing investors, saying they would not be left to seek self help.

Transparency

To ensure transparency in the system, the NIPC boss said there was nothing to fear as investment would no longer be an all comers’ affair as proper due diligence would be carried out before any of them is registered on the Council’s website. According to her, “we do have challenges as a country like others. But that should not deter investors from taking advantage of the potential here. Higher risks bring higher returns. “We are liasing with different agencies to check challenges that are beyond our control. I cannot stand here and say everything is fine but all hands must be on deck. “FDIs have been very stiff in recent years due to globalisation. There is a stiff competition as other countries are also searching for investors.” On the Masterplan initiated to boost investment and enhance the value of naira, she said the plan would be ready in the next two months.

Last Line

Speaking on some of the potential, she said: “We have some commodities that we are looking at. We intend to get investors into the various value chains in agriculture. We have solid minerals potential. There are 44 explorable solid minerals in the country and the aim of the Council is to explore and domesticate production where possible. Instead of exporting lithium, for instance, we will encourage the production of battery locally.”

