NIPC unveils 2022 strategic plan to attract FDIs –Offor

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, has unveiled its Foreign Direct Investments Strategic Plan for 2022. The NIPC Acting Executive Secretary, Emeka Ofor, who disclosed this at a forum in the nation’s capital Abuja, said the agency will adopt an aggressive approach in encouraging both domestic and foreign investors to invest more on the Nigeria’s economy. “One of the major thing we consider the most in NIPC is the projection of Nigeria’s image to the world and we take that assignment very seriously because if a prospective investor feels good about your country and location, they will be thinking of investing there” he said. He said apart from series of stakeholders’ engagements lined up by the agency, NIPC will also partner with the media to improve the business environment through developmental reporting to attract more investments into the country.
