Business

NIPCO, Femadec collaborate on CNG-powered transit buses

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In line with the Federal Government’s auto policy agenda towards boosting transportation in the country, NIPCO Gas Limited, a subsidiary of NIPCO Plc, has disclosed it is partnering with Femadec Express Limited on the deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)- powered mass transit buses in order to improve transport scheme and logistics services in the country. Both companies recently entered into a memorandum of understanding that will see Femadec Express leverage NIPCO Gas’s capacity and CNG distribution network in several states to promote use of natural gas as auto fuel in its dedicated mass transit buses.

To justify the partnership agreement between the two companies in the area of auto CNG dispense, Femadec Express Limited is starting with 20 buses manufactured by Hyundai in South Korea and has commenced the deployment of CNG-powered mass transit buses in Abuja. Also, Femadec will be leveraging on NIPCO gas capacity and CNG auto gas distribution network in several states to power the mass transit buses.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph and signed by the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate Affairs, NIPCO Plc, Lawal Taofeek, the management of NIPCO Plc said: “Femadec Express has actively invested in, and developed projects & schemes that align with this agenda.

This is also part of efforts to actualise the Federal Government’s auto gas policy which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020. Similarly, NIPCO Gas currently has Retail CNG dispensing facilities at Ibafo, Benin, Ajaokuta, Okene, and Abuja – where it dispenses auto gas to over 7,000 vehicles. According to the statement, it is the only Nigerian company that has “state of art” workshops at Benin City, Ibafo and Abuja, for conversion of vehicles to dual fuel usage aside from its large inventory of conversion kits for all makes of vehicles.” The management of NIPCO Plc also added: “Plans are underway to increase its CNG auto gas to add 40 auto gas stations to its footprint. Most of these stations will include workshops for the conversion of vehicles. In the near term, cities such as Lekki – Epe Expressway (Lagos), Ibadan and Oron in Cross River state will have similar facilities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UBA reiterates support for creative industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Executive Producer of the United Bank for Africa’s (UBA) Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, Bola Atta, has said that the lender will continue to support the creative industry to ensure that more youth are gainfully employed and presented with opportunities that showcase their talent, thereby boosting economies across the continent.   She stated this […]
Business

Oil price rises above $105 a barrel ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global oil price surpassed $105 a barrel ahead of the meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+. On Tuesday, Brent Crude futures settled up 7.35 percent to $105.66 a barrel, at 16.30 GMT+1. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures proportionally gained 7.54 percent to $103.32 […]
Business

PwC: Fiscal reforms key to Nigeria’s economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

COUNSEL ESP, Finance Bill contains some reforms     PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has said that implementation of fiscal reforms will be critical to ensuring that the Nigerian economy makes a quick exit from its current recession.   The professional services firm, which stated this in its December “Economic Alert” publication, obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica