NIPCO, Femadec collaborate on CNG-powered transit buses

In line with the Federal Government’s auto policy agenda towards boosting transportation in the country, NIPCO Gas Limited, a subsidiary of NIPCO Plc, has disclosed it is partnering with Femadec Express Limited on the deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)- powered mass transit buses in order to improve transport scheme and logistics services in the country. Both companies recently entered into a memorandum of understanding that will see Femadec Express leverage NIPCO Gas’s capacity and CNG distribution network in several states to promote use of natural gas as auto fuel in its dedicated mass transit buses.

To justify the partnership agreement between the two companies in the area of auto CNG dispense, Femadec Express Limited is starting with 20 buses manufactured by Hyundai in South Korea and has commenced the deployment of CNG-powered mass transit buses in Abuja. Also, Femadec will be leveraging on NIPCO gas capacity and CNG auto gas distribution network in several states to power the mass transit buses.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph and signed by the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate Affairs, NIPCO Plc, Lawal Taofeek, the management of NIPCO Plc said: “Femadec Express has actively invested in, and developed projects & schemes that align with this agenda.

This is also part of efforts to actualise the Federal Government’s auto gas policy which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020. Similarly, NIPCO Gas currently has Retail CNG dispensing facilities at Ibafo, Benin, Ajaokuta, Okene, and Abuja – where it dispenses auto gas to over 7,000 vehicles. According to the statement, it is the only Nigerian company that has “state of art” workshops at Benin City, Ibafo and Abuja, for conversion of vehicles to dual fuel usage aside from its large inventory of conversion kits for all makes of vehicles.” The management of NIPCO Plc also added: “Plans are underway to increase its CNG auto gas to add 40 auto gas stations to its footprint. Most of these stations will include workshops for the conversion of vehicles. In the near term, cities such as Lekki – Epe Expressway (Lagos), Ibadan and Oron in Cross River state will have similar facilities.”

