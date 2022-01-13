NIPOST boss, Adewusi: His death’s shocking

The Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, yesterday described as shocking the death of former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala. Adewusi, in his immediate response to the reports of the demise of the former Governor, said Alao-Akala left at a time he still had energy for the political and social development of Oyo State. The response was contained in a statement personally signed by the NIPOST boss.

“It is shocking news for me and no doubt for many others who know about the energy of the late Chief Alao- Akala. He was an energetic politician and community leader,” Adewusi stated. The NIPOST boss said that the late former governor was brought into politics, adding that he was a grassroots politician.

“We must concede that to the late Chief Alao-Akala. He was a grassroots man who identified and stayed with his people, especially the downtrodden. In my estimation, he was not a man given to rhetoric. He was a practical politicalfigurewhounderstood the mathematics of politics. “Right from his days as a council chairman, Chief Alao-Akala never left his people in Ogbomoso and he built on that capacity for mobilisation to build a name for himself in the politics of Oyo and indeed, Nigeria. We shall miss him,” Adewusi said.

