News

NIPOST boss: APC still remains best option for Nigeria’s progress

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, at the weekend said the All Progressives Congress (APC) still remains the best option for Nigerians.

 

Adewusi stated this shortly after revalidating his membership of the party in his Unit 05, Ward 06 Sango- Okolo Eruwa, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

 

 

The NIPOST boss said though Nigeria was currently facing a series of challenges as a result of decades of neglect of the country’s infrastructure, poor governance and bad leadership, the vision and mission of the APC, he said were anchored on reconstructing Nigeria and placing her on the path of sustainable development. Saying that the APC was championing a process of rebirth, Adewusi added Nigerians only required patience to allow for the process of the reconstruction to be concluded.

 

“Nigerians only really need to cast their minds back to pre-2015 and recall what Nigeria was. There is no doubt a great deal of work was waiting to be done to bring back our country from the brinks.

 

“If we look critically, however, it would be clear to all that the silent revolution has been on for some time now and the gains, though may  appear few and slow, would manifest in the fullness of time,” Adewusi said.

The NIPOST boss said that what was good for Nigeria was to continue on the path of the development already being witnessed under the President Muhammadu Buhariled APC government, adding that the country was gradually coming out of the morass of infrastructure decay. “In the transport sector, we can all see what is being done to the rail lines as a veritable means of transportation.

 

This iswhatobtainsintheadvanced countries. You cannot build a sustainable economy without a functional rail system. “In the digital economy sector, you can see how the current government has keyed into the opportunities that the information technology can offer.

 

And if you put all these together, something tells you that Nigeria is till under the right track under the APC,” he said.

 

He said though Nigeria is currently faced with security challenges, the NIPOST boss said the government was trying its best to ensure that efforts were geared towards maintaining a peaceful and a secured society

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Cultism: Police‘framed’ us –Land agents

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Two land agents, Mr. Mukaila Salau (aka Actor), and Mr Babatunde Sotile (aka Georgie), have debunked allegations by the Zone 2 Police Command HQ, Onikan, Lagos, that they are cult leaders allegedly terrorising Ikorodu area of the state. The duo, who alleged that they are innocent of the allegations levelled against them by the police […]
News Top Stories

NLC, PDP attack FG over hike in petrol pump price

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

…demand reversal to status quo The Federal Government yesterday came under heavy attack from the organised labour and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, from N121.50 to N143.80 per litre. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the increment, […]
News

South-West ministers forum an open show of shame, disloyalty to President Buhari – Northern Coalition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says South-West ministers have displayed gross disloyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari with their demands in the aftermath of the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos State.  Describing the act as a “show of shame”, the coalition advised the ministers to apologise honourably else have seven days to quit their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica