NIPOST boss: APC still remains best option for Nigeria’s progress

The Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, at the weekend said the All Progressives Congress (APC) still remains the best option for Nigerians.

Adewusi stated this shortly after revalidating his membership of the party in his Unit 05, Ward 06 Sango- Okolo Eruwa, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The NIPOST boss said though Nigeria was currently facing a series of challenges as a result of decades of neglect of the country’s infrastructure, poor governance and bad leadership, the vision and mission of the APC, he said were anchored on reconstructing Nigeria and placing her on the path of sustainable development. Saying that the APC was championing a process of rebirth, Adewusi added Nigerians only required patience to allow for the process of the reconstruction to be concluded.

“Nigerians only really need to cast their minds back to pre-2015 and recall what Nigeria was. There is no doubt a great deal of work was waiting to be done to bring back our country from the brinks.

“If we look critically, however, it would be clear to all that the silent revolution has been on for some time now and the gains, though may appear few and slow, would manifest in the fullness of time,” Adewusi said.

The NIPOST boss said that what was good for Nigeria was to continue on the path of the development already being witnessed under the President Muhammadu Buhariled APC government, adding that the country was gradually coming out of the morass of infrastructure decay. “In the transport sector, we can all see what is being done to the rail lines as a veritable means of transportation.

This iswhatobtainsintheadvanced countries. You cannot build a sustainable economy without a functional rail system. “In the digital economy sector, you can see how the current government has keyed into the opportunities that the information technology can offer.

And if you put all these together, something tells you that Nigeria is till under the right track under the APC,” he said.

He said though Nigeria is currently faced with security challenges, the NIPOST boss said the government was trying its best to ensure that efforts were geared towards maintaining a peaceful and a secured society

