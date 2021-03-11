Business

NIPOST, CMRs meet over corporate relationship

The top echelon of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has met with the leadership of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars towards seeking stronger ties for corporate mutual benefits. The meeting sought to rejuvenate the existing relationship especially in line with the challenges posed by technology to logistics operations across the world.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said the meeting became germane in view of the need to breathe more life into the utilisation of the NIPOST services by the capital market registrars. Adewusi noted that there had been a decline in recent times, in the volume of documents from the capital market registrars adding that NIPOST remains the best option for the dispatch of relevant documents generated by the capital market.

He said: “There has been generally a decline in the volume of mails below expectations and with the advent of technology for ease of business, coupled with government policies, the decline in the quantity of capital market mails is not unexpected. It is therefore, pertinent to state that the few mails generated through this Market, should be treated with utmost care in order to remain competitive and relevant in the market.”

