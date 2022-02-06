NIPOST: Fading glory of a behemoth

In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on the sorry state of NIPOST offices and how NIPOST can leverage technology to stay relevant

Reliving his when-men-were-boys experience while growing up in the Surulere area of Lagos State, Mr Tunde Akingbodi was gripped by a wave of nostalgia.

For young Tunde, who never communicated with loved ones through social media platforms from the comfort of his room in the 80s, there was only one means he could keep in touch with the lady that captured his heart-letters.

So, trekking from his Surulere abode to Marina was what he did with ease despite the long distance for the one his heart beat was on as he narrated to Sunday Telegraph.

Nothing, he argues, could replace the joy of exchanging letters with loved ones despite the near-death culture of letter writing occasioned by advancements in technology.

“Honestly, the fun we had when we exchanged letters then has now been eroded by technology, “he reasoned, adding, “I remember trekking from Surulere to Marina to send letters to my girlfriend.

But I enjoyed it. Writing letters then helped me to improve my vocabulary a great deal. In order to impress my girlfriend, I would dig deep into the dictionary to get words and would ensure they were appropriately used. With at least a three-page letter. I could express myself at length.

Of course, if it were today, you can be sure only short messages would be sent. But the joy derived from such exchanges cannot be compared with the ’emergency’ messages people send today.”

Continuing, he added: “Some of the letters my father sent me in the 60s and 80s are still in my file. I’m not sure I would still have the content of the messages if we had communicated through WhatsApp then. When I check out those letters I got then through the Nigerian Postal Service, they bring back beautiful memories. Sometimes, their postmaster would bring your letter to you.

Then, there were more jobs for people to do in NIPOST than now and I believe the Nigerian government got a lot of revenue from the agency.” Asked why he had to trek from Surulere to Marina when Surulere had a post office, Akingbodi explained that, “letters from other parts of Lagos would have to go to Marina before they were sent where they were meant to go.

And, sometimes it could take three days before they got to Marina. So, it was faster to go straight to Marina. It was certain that the process of sending my letter to the desired destination would begin before 12:00 pm on the same day it got there.”

Juxtaposing his experience in the 80s and now, Akingbodi said: “Going to the post office those days would afford you the opportunity to meet new and old friends. The post office used to be a beehive of activities.

Because of the huge population of Nigerians that thronged NIPOST offices then, you would see adverts; something like a “little signage” before getting into the main office from companies like Lever Brothers, Nestle Foods, etc. It was obviously to leverage the huge population of Nigerians that daily throng their offices across Nigeria to advertise their products.

“The last time I saw the Marina office, it was a shadow of itself. The place that used to be ever busy looked dry. Nobody was going out. Nobody was coming in.”

Not taking Akingbodi’s words for it, Sunday Telegraph embarked on a tour of NIPOST offices in Agege, Ikeja, Marina and Mowe in Lagos and Ogun states to have a first-hand experience of today’s NIPOST.A walk into the Marina office of NIPOST opens a chapter of rot.

The dirty walls, the broken floor tiles, the unkempt office – all advertise an agency in dire need of redemption. Contrary to story told by Akingbodi of a busy Marina office in the 80s, like other offices visited by Sunday Telegraph, it has slipped into quietude, broken only by infrequent visits of patrons.

As of the time Sunday Telegraph visited, only three of the eight spaces for counter officers were filled by staffers. Just as this reporter got one of the three counter officers, who had nothing to do engaged, a dark-skinned young lady sauntered in and got another engaged. Posing as a customer, this reporter had asked what it would cost to send a letter to Ondo State.

The counter officer asked, however, said only the weight of the letter and, perhaps, other items added would determine what would be paid. Further attempts to get the price could only be likened to an effort to squeeze water out of a stone.

However, a staffer(not a counter officer) who was behind the counter beckoned at this reporter. “What do you want?” he asked. When the same question about the cost of sending a letter to Ondo State was repeated, he finally ‘spilled the bean’.

“N4,000!” he answered. “Look at that lady there. She is holding an envelope. I don’t know what is inside but she will pay N4,000 to send it to London. N4,000 is the least amount you can pay to send any item to your choice destination. It will definitely be more if you add other items.”

“But that is on the high side,” this reporter protested. “Well, there was a time people paid N1,000 to send a letter.Even less. Many things have changed,” he explained. Meanwhile, the Agege office of NIPOST had earlier told Sunday Telegraph that N2,000 was the minimum amount to send an item to any destination. For the Ikeja office, it would take less than N1,800 to send a letter to Ondo State. At the Agege office, bones packed in sacks, just beside the gate, oozed out an offensive smell that left a couple of passers-by with grimacing.

But that was just scene one. In what, perhaps, could pass for a result of inactivity, music blared from the phone of a fair young man, who was obviously carried away by the melody of the song played inside the Agege office. Sitting beside him was another young woman, who was seen fanning herself to dry up the beads of sweat sprouting from her sweat pores, owing to the seizure of power supply.

Apart from staffers that walked in and out, no serious business was seen going on as of the time Sunday Telegraph visited. Also, at the Ikeja office-the busiest of all offices visited, cartons with unknown items inside were being sealed in preparation for

scaling. However, of the five patrons approached by Sunday Telegraph, only one claimed to be there to send a letter. Sunday Telegraph observed that more people were at the Ikeja office to pick up items than those there to post letters, among other reasons.

Standing a few metres after the main gate to Redemption Camp, Km 46 Lagos – Ibadan Expressway is the Camp’s Post Office. Unlike when it was built 20 years ago, it is now a shadow of its former self. Then, it bubbled with human beings as people came in transact one business or the other.

This was before the advent of e – mail and the smart phones. Patrons came as far as Mowe to either post letters or collect letters from their boxes. Also, it had staff who attended to customers on the stands where people either bought stamps, postal orders and sundry services provided by a typical post office. But all that have changed now.

Only one personnel is left to attend to customers. On a typical day, only about five patrons come in to purchase stamps either for stamp duties to be attached to documents. An editor of Sunday Telegraph, who went there recently, shared his experience:

“What I saw surprised me. The place looks deserted and patrons no longer come. It took me about 10 minutes before I could be attended to. The man managing the centre came out from a nearby office. He apologised for keeping me waiting. What was he doing? I saw a photocopier machine not too far. Obviously, that what he is doing to keep soul and body together.”

Earlier, media personality, Bolanle Olukanle, had exposed the state of a NIPOST office in the Victoria Island area of Lagos. Taking to her Instastories, she shared photos of an office with a remodelled exterior and an interior she described as “so ghetto”.

Why we have dilapidated offices across Nigeria

In response to concerns over the dilapidated state of NIPOST offices across Nigeria, the Postmaster-General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, had during a recent interactive session with journalists blamed the lack of capital funding for the rehabilitation and upgrade of its offices. According to him, NIPOST has not benefitted from any capital budget of the Federal Government in 28 years, and it is still running.

“Most of the facilities we have require an upgrade from time to time but it has been very difficult to get them renovated and topnotch for a long time.” He, however, expressed gratitude to President Buhari for unbundling NIPOST, adding that most of the facilities that have been in a very bad shape will now be taken over by the new NIPOST Property Company, which would operate as a commercial entity and have the opportunity to raise capital to do massive renovation.

Adewusi explained that the quantum leap in e-commerce necessitated drastic measures to cope with the surge in parcels/packet deliveries, noting that NIPOST collaborated with a number of private transporters and logistics companies like Speedaf to ensure seamless deliveries. Commenting on what has been achieved despite the paucity of funds,

Adewusi said: “Recently, six (6) additional new high tonnage trucks were acquired for e-commerce and logistics. This acquisition has greatly boosted the quality of service. Just as the collaboration with Speedaf Logistics Nigeria Limited led to the acquisition of twentyseven (27) new 10, 20, and 30 tonnage trucks into our fleet.” “I am very happy to inform you that today, we have a success story to tell, with the approval of a new courier regulation after nineteen (19) years. The last regulation was last reviewed in 2001.

The new regulation empowers NIPOST to regulate the courier and logistics industry, checkmate the activities of logistics and courier companies in the country. The new regulations would sanitise the logistics ecosystem and put in check nefarious activities of the criminal-minded operators.

“Another milestone is the passage and signing of the amended Finance Act, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari to give NIPOST a role in the administration of Stamp Duty in Nigeria. It is gratifying for us to note that NIPOST (Repeal) Bill was passed by the Senate and House of the Representatives, and it is awaiting assent by the President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR. I am of the great belief that the Bill, when signed, will reposition NIPOST for better service delivery.”

The Stamp Duty war

In spite of the claim by Ismail Adewusi that NIPOST has not received capital funding in 28 years for rehabilitation of its offices, for over three years, controversy still rages over claims of ownership of stamp duty collections in the country between the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) and the Nigerian Postal Service.

But, the FIRS boss, Muhammad Nami, had expressed disappointment that a simple situation had degenerated to a public spat. “It is regrettable that the differences in who controls stamp duty collection between both NIPOST and FIRS had degenerated to a public spat between the two agencies.

This is unnecessary and unhelpful,” he declared. Adewusi, however, insists the responsibility of procuring stamp rests with NIPOST, which is entitled to its share of the stamp duty proceeds it collected and domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2016 to 2020. According to him, the Finance Act, 2019 did not in any way stop NIPOST from its mandate. In spite of amendment to the Finance Act, it has not affected the responsibility of NIPOST.

There is no fight between NIPOST and FIRS over tax collection. “All the monies that accrued to the account include proceeds of stamp sales. In the spirit of peace, we want FIRS to look at the issue more equitably.

We deserve in sharing the cost of collection. At the initial meeting, FIRS said they will give us 30 per cent and take 70 per cent. We said no,” he added. Commenting on how the legal battle on stamp duty has been a blessing in disguise, Adewusi explained: “There are so many programmes and solutions at NIPOST.

We looked at everything at the management level and we wondered why we should be fighting over stamp duty. There are so many things NIPOST should be doing. NIPOST was not created because of stamp duty. “FIRS has taken NIPOST to court on the issue of stamp duty.

We are in court, as we speak, but we are not disturbed. We are moving away from all the controversies into charting new causes. So, that when we look back at the end of 2022, we will say thank God that they brought us into all of this, because it has actually assisted us to think creatively about things that we should be doing, outside these stamp duty controversies.”

What NIPOST should do

Contrary to the argument in some quarters that technology has contributed immensely to reversing the fortunes of NIPOST, the immediate past President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ATCON) and Convener, Alliance for Affordable Internet(A4AI), Mr Olusola Teniola, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said telecoms is an enabler of voice services and now data services especially over the Internet and World Wide Web (WWW).

According to him, it is an enabler of all the services that provide complementary and alternative means to communicate and deliver goods and services, noting that it doesn’t mean the demise of the Nigerian Postal Service .

“With the popularity of email services and other Instant Messaging Services, the movement of packages and other items that are reliant on logistics effectively means that the NIPOST’s focus on service delivery should be more on areas where telecoms and other supplementary services cannot render.

Telecoms is just an enabling platform and not a replacement for NIPOST or any other service that is now being rendered digitally,” he said. According to Teniola, telecoms is the infrastructure that NIPOST can leverage and the most important aspect of this is the combined planning of telecom’ infrastructure deployment and rollout that assists in NIPOST delivering its goods and services in a very efficient and affordable manner.

Telecoms, he adds, provides the enabling technology and connectivity that improves the Quality of Consumer Experience when utilising NIPOST services, noting that ” the revamp of NIPOST’ postal services and infrastructure must be a priority that is upgraded to an up-to-date standard that takes in the advances that telecoms has introduced since 2001 to date in the wider economic landscape.”

“At A4AI, the need to ensure that Internet access for those on-line and off-line remains affordable, with affordability and meaningful connectivity to the Internet and WWW the speeds rendered to the Consumer becomes paramount.

This ensures sustainable dependency on critical services and applications that improves the lives of every citizen and reduces the incidences of poverty by ensuring opportunities for improved productivity results in GDP growth and prosperity for all.

“A4AI advocates that 1Gb of data per month (on a basic tariff) should not cost more than 2% of household income per month, at the moment, Nigeria is at 1.68% and we need to continually engage at the Policy level of Government to improve on this along with our multi-stakeholders’ involvement.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...