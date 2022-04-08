NIPOST, FRSC seek partnership over digital addressing initiative

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have opened talks on a partnership that would lead to the adoption of NIPOST digital addressing initiative as a condition for the issuance of driver’s licence in the country. The partnership is also to ensure adequate use of other major services offered by the postal agency. The digital addressing platform seeks to authenticate all addresses provided by Nigerians and give more credibility to documents issued by the government to its citizens and other residents such as the Driver’s License, Vehicle Registration, National Identity Number (NIN), National Passport and Voter Cards, among others.

The initiative is capable of tracking fake addresses. The two agencies opened talks during a courtesy call by the Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Is-mail Adebayo Adewusi, on the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi. During the visit at the Corps Headquarters in Abuja, Adewusi commended the FRSC boss for the various digitalisation efforts of the agency in recent times. The postmaster-general said: “NIPOST, as one of the oldest agencies in the country, is developing different technological tools to remain a formidable agency of government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...