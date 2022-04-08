News

NIPOST, FRSC seek partnership over digital addressing initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have opened talks on a partnership that would lead to the adoption of NIPOST digital addressing initiative as a condition for the issuance of driver’s licence in the country. The partnership is also to ensure adequate use of other major services offered by the postal agency. The digital addressing platform seeks to authenticate all addresses provided by Nigerians and give more credibility to documents issued by the government to its citizens and other residents such as the Driver’s License, Vehicle Registration, National Identity Number (NIN), National Passport and Voter Cards, among others.

The initiative is capable of tracking fake addresses. The two agencies opened talks during a courtesy call by the Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Is-mail Adebayo Adewusi, on the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi. During the visit at the Corps Headquarters in Abuja, Adewusi commended the FRSC boss for the various digitalisation efforts of the agency in recent times. The postmaster-general said: “NIPOST, as one of the oldest agencies in the country, is developing different technological tools to remain a formidable agency of government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Five kidnapped students regain freedom in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

KADUNA   The Kaduna State Government on Monday disclosed that five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka has been ‘recovered’.   The state government through the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also said the students are currently undergoing medical check up at a […]
News

89 husbands beaten by wives as Lagos records 753 domestic violence cases

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Tuesday raised the alarm over increasing domestic violence in the state, saying that it recorded 89 cases of husbands  or men who were either beaten up by their wives or harassed by the female gender between 2020 and 2021 while over 664 of such cases were also reported by women and house […]
News

EndSARS killings: PDP demands national truth commission

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent national truth commission on the reported killing of peaceful protesters by security agencies as well as alleged recruitment of hoodlums by agents of government to disrupt the demonstration by Nigerian youths against police brutality. PDP in a statement by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica