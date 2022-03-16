NIPOST launches POSTAGY to offer quality service to Nigerians

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) yesterday boasted of its capacity to harness all emerging technological innovations to transform services to meet demands of the new generation. NIPOST said it has left analogue operations behind and embraced technological solutions to bring quality services to Nigerians. Postmaster-General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, while speaking at the unveiling of POSTAGY, a new logistics application in Lagos, said NIPOST has moved with the global trend in businesses and is coming up with fresh ideas and solutions that would make transactions easy to all. POSTAGY is a mobile solution platform that enables the fulfilment of both offline and online purchases of merchandise. The applications are available for download on Apple Store and Google Play Store as POSTAGY and POSTAGY CAPTAIN. While POSTAGY is the user App that enables users to order, track and pay for a preferred vehicle, POSTAGY CAPTAIN is an app for the vehicle drivers where orders are received and fulfilled. Interested vehicle owners can download this app and sign up for free.

Adewusi said NIPOST sets its eyes on the goals of the digital economy as mandated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking at the unveiling, Adewusi said: “The well-crafted technology will, over time, be operational throughout the federation. From today, operations begin in Lagos State and will further be extended to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and then to other states of the federation.” The Postmaster-General, who was represented at the event by NIPOST’s Director of Operations, Mr. Victor Udughele, said the new innovation has also culminated in another strategic partnership with Hamabreeze Limited pioneer motorbikes already enrolled on the “POSTAGY CAPTAIN” app and waiting to deliver orders.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...