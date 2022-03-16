News

NIPOST launches POSTAGY to offer quality service to Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) yesterday boasted of its capacity to harness all emerging technological innovations to transform services to meet demands of the new generation. NIPOST said it has left analogue operations behind and embraced technological solutions to bring quality services to Nigerians. Postmaster-General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, while speaking at the unveiling of POSTAGY, a new logistics application in Lagos, said NIPOST has moved with the global trend in businesses and is coming up with fresh ideas and solutions that would make transactions easy to all. POSTAGY is a mobile solution platform that enables the fulfilment of both offline and online purchases of merchandise. The applications are available for download on Apple Store and Google Play Store as POSTAGY and POSTAGY CAPTAIN. While POSTAGY is the user App that enables users to order, track and pay for a preferred vehicle, POSTAGY CAPTAIN is an app for the vehicle drivers where orders are received and fulfilled. Interested vehicle owners can download this app and sign up for free.

Adewusi said NIPOST sets its eyes on the goals of the digital economy as mandated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking at the unveiling, Adewusi said: “The well-crafted technology will, over time, be operational throughout the federation. From today, operations begin in Lagos State and will further be extended to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and then to other states of the federation.” The Postmaster-General, who was represented at the event by NIPOST’s Director of Operations, Mr. Victor Udughele, said the new innovation has also culminated in another strategic partnership with Hamabreeze Limited pioneer motorbikes already enrolled on the “POSTAGY CAPTAIN” app and waiting to deliver orders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PIB: Three per cent provision, obnoxious decision –Dickson

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) yesterday generated further controversy as a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Seriake Dickson has described the three percent provision for host communities as obnoxious and against the interest of the people of Niger Delta. Dickson who stated this during the consideration of the conference report on the bill said […]
News Top Stories

Again, Resident Doctors to commence nationwide strike tomorrow

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Crisis is again looming in the health sector, as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike action from Monday, August 2, 2021.   NARD National President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, who issued the directive at the end of the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting […]
News

e-Cigarettes can raise risk of heart problem

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United Kingdom (U.K.) said adolescents’ use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) could raise the risk of heart problems and double the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes.   This result was the position paper presented at the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC). The findings sum up the effects of devices that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica