NIPOST policy: LCCI rues suffocation of courier firms

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described the country’s courier industry as one of the most troubled sectors, urging the Federal Government and National Assembly to urgently review the 2020 Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) regulatory provisions for the industry to salvage courier operators businesses.

The Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday, explained that the chamber was absolutely concerned about the current regulatory framework in which NIPOST is both a regulator and operator of courier services in the country. LCCI described the action as detrimental to the development of courier business in the country.

Yusuf noted that the chamber frowned at a situation whereby NIPOST is vested with powers to regulate its competitors, saying this is inconsistent with best practice principles of business regulations globally.

He said: “The provision in the courier regulation, which vests the minister with powers to compel any licensed courier and/or logistics services operator to undertake free delivery service for the purpose of universal postal service obligations/or any social service delivery in national interest needs to be reviewed.

“It borders on overbearing powers with little regard for the interest of investors. “This provision will undermine the confidence of investors in the courier and logistics business and should be immediately be repealed.

