News

NIPOST promises better service delivery

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

As part of its determination to reposition the organisation for better service delivery in line with global best practices, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has said it’s taking practical steps to achieve the goal. In its reaction to Saturday Telegraph publication on February 12, entitled: “NIPOST- EMS: A cesspool of corruption” via a statement signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Franklin Alao, NIPOST lauded the paper for reporting such wrongdoings. Alao said that the Postmaster- General of the Federation/ CEO, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has directed a full investigation into the operations of the organisation courier business unit (EMS) nationwide with a special attention on FESTAC Post Office and some other offices mentioned in the publication.

Hesaid:“Whileweacknowledge the efforts of New Telegraph in reporting these alleged anomalies, it is equally important to assure the public that the active measures being taken by the management of NIPOST are already yielding positive results. “No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that those found working against this noble goal would be sanctioned. “As part of management’s efforts to reinvent the organisation, a lot has been done to improve poor service recorded in the past while showing staff that it can no longer be business as usual.

“The public is hereby assured that management is determined to reposition the organisation for better service delivery in line with global best practices.” Alao, who noted that as a responsible organisation, NIPOST will not engage in denial of the content of the story in entirety in spite of “some inaccuracies”, also said the organisation empathises with its customers in the reported cases and others who have experienced some level of service failure in the past. “We regret the inconveniences this must have caused them. “As an organisation, which is delivering service through thousands of employees, one cannot possibly rule out the presence of some bad eggs among NIPOST staff given their population and spread across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CJN to judges: Don’t let technicalities override justice

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad Monday charged Nigerian Judges not to allow criminals escape justice on the platter of technicalities in the matters that may be brought before them. Justice Muhammad said that thorough justice must be done to all matters by Judges so that trust and confidence can be sustained […]
News Top Stories

BATNF: New Telegraph’s award ‘ll spur us to do more

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The management of the British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation has disclosed that the New Telegraph’s award bestowed on the organisation as Nigeria’s Best Corporate, Social and Responsibility (CSR) Agric Company of The Year 2021 in Nigeria, is a testimony that will spur the company to do more for Nigeria’s agric sector development in the […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS reports: We’re waiting for states to take action, Buhari tells Blinken

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken that the Federal Government would allow the system to exhaust itself by waiting for the states to take action on the reports from the various #EndSARS panels they set up. It would be recalled that panels set up by some states to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica