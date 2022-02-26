NIPOST promises better service delivery

As part of its determination to reposition the organisation for better service delivery in line with global best practices, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has said it’s taking practical steps to achieve the goal. In its reaction to Saturday Telegraph publication on February 12, entitled: “NIPOST- EMS: A cesspool of corruption” via a statement signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Franklin Alao, NIPOST lauded the paper for reporting such wrongdoings. Alao said that the Postmaster- General of the Federation/ CEO, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has directed a full investigation into the operations of the organisation courier business unit (EMS) nationwide with a special attention on FESTAC Post Office and some other offices mentioned in the publication.

Hesaid:“Whileweacknowledge the efforts of New Telegraph in reporting these alleged anomalies, it is equally important to assure the public that the active measures being taken by the management of NIPOST are already yielding positive results. “No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that those found working against this noble goal would be sanctioned. “As part of management’s efforts to reinvent the organisation, a lot has been done to improve poor service recorded in the past while showing staff that it can no longer be business as usual.

“The public is hereby assured that management is determined to reposition the organisation for better service delivery in line with global best practices.” Alao, who noted that as a responsible organisation, NIPOST will not engage in denial of the content of the story in entirety in spite of “some inaccuracies”, also said the organisation empathises with its customers in the reported cases and others who have experienced some level of service failure in the past. “We regret the inconveniences this must have caused them. “As an organisation, which is delivering service through thousands of employees, one cannot possibly rule out the presence of some bad eggs among NIPOST staff given their population and spread across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

