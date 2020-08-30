NIPOST promotes 70 senior officers, elevates 4 to rank of directors

…as Adewusi launches Bangladesh commemorative stamps

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), led by Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions examinations conducted for eligible officers of the organisation by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Amongst them were four Deputy Directors who were elevated to the substantive rank of Director.

Other beneficiaries of the promotion exercise include 23 Assistant Directors, who were promoted to the ranks of Deputy Directors, while 48 officers on Grade Levels 14 were promoted to the ranks of Assistant Directors respectively.

According to the Chairman of the Governing Board, the exercise would be held annually while assuring that all eligible staff will be given the opportunity to partake in both the written and oral interviews in subsequent promotion exercises.

She stressed that promotion is not only a mark of encouragement to the staff but a key motivator to bringing out the best in human capital of any organisation, adding that she will do her best to support NIPOST Management in pursuit of her noble objectives.

While congratulating the officers for their outstanding performances during the exercise, the Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, charged the beneficiaries to bring to bear their wealth of experiences in contributing to the progress and development of the organisation.

In a related development, NIPOST in conjunction with the Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria has issued a set of commemorative postage stamps in honour of the Bangladesh Father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Rahman was a statesman and an iconic politician of his time.

Speaking at the launch in the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Dr. Adewusi said the commemorative stamp is a gesture of Nigeria in strengthening the already cordial relationship between the two countries.

