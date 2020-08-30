Sports

NIPOST promotes 70 senior officers, elevates 4 to rank of directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

…as Adewusi launches Bangladesh commemorative stamps

 

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), led by Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions examinations conducted for eligible officers of the organisation by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

 

Amongst them were four Deputy Directors who were elevated to the substantive rank of Director.

 

Other beneficiaries of the promotion exercise include 23 Assistant Directors, who were promoted to the ranks of Deputy Directors, while 48 officers on Grade Levels 14 were promoted to the ranks of Assistant Directors respectively.

 

According to the Chairman of the Governing Board, the exercise would be held annually while assuring that all eligible staff will be given the opportunity to partake in both the written and oral interviews in subsequent promotion exercises.

 

She stressed that promotion is not only a mark of encouragement to the staff but a key motivator to bringing out the best in human capital of any organisation, adding that she will do her best to support NIPOST Management in pursuit of her noble objectives.

 

While congratulating the officers for their outstanding performances during the exercise, the Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, charged the beneficiaries to bring to bear their wealth of experiences in contributing to the progress and development of the organisation.

 

In a related development, NIPOST in conjunction with the Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria has issued a set of commemorative postage stamps in honour of the Bangladesh Father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Rahman was a statesman and an iconic politician of his time.

 

Speaking at the launch in the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Dr. Adewusi said the commemorative stamp is a gesture of Nigeria in strengthening the already cordial relationship between the two countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Unbelievable, Ronaldo may join Messi at Barca

Posted on Author Reporter

  The era of Ronaldo versus Messi may be over if the move to get the former out of Juventus comes to fruition. UK paper, Daily Mail has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona in a sensational move that would see him play alongside Lionel Messi. Juventus are reportedly trying to relieve […]
Sports

Nwankwo one goal away from top award

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker to the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, Simy Nwankwo, is a goal away from becoming the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie B after scoring his 17th goal of the ongoing season in his club, Crotone’s 3 -1 away win against Cittadella.   Smarting from his perfect hat-trick against Benevento […]
Sports

EPL: Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheffield United’s hopes of playing European football next term were dealt a blow as they lost at home to Everton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. Richarlison scored the game’s only goal early in the second half when he glanced home a header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, reports the BBC. That […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: