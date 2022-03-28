News

NIPOST trains new courier service providers in Edo

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has trained new courier and logistics service providers in Edo State.

 

The training was carried out at the weekend during the induction of a firm,

 

“The True God Ventures Isaiah 43:1- 11” as a licensed operator in the industry. Speaking at a lecture under the topic, “Ethical Consideration in Courier and Logistic Industry in Nigeria”, delivered as part of the induction ceremony, Director, Nigerian Postal Institute, Egor, Edo State,

 

Dr. Julius Bolade Aijorin, said the Courier ServiceandLogisticsLicence Regulation Department was formed in 2001 to serve as licensing and regulatory body to the courier industry operators in Nigeria

 

