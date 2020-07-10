News

NIPOST workers to protest over hijack of stamp production

…issues 21-day ultimatum to FG

Following the printing of stamps by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), workers of Nigerian Post and Telecommunications (NIPOST), have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike.
Aggrieved by what was described as usurpation of their duties, the workers under the aegis, Senior Staff of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), lamented that over 15,000 of NIPOST workers were at risk of losing their jobs.
Speaking to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, the General Secretary, SSASCGOC, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, who handed down a 21-day ultimatum to Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the issue, said many Nigerians have stopped purchasing adhesive stamps from NIPOST since FIRS started printing on 30 June, 2020.
While advising the Federal Government to facilitate an urgent meeting of relevant stakeholders in order to arrive at an amicable resolution or risk a nationwide strike, he warned that SSASCGOC would not hesitate to report Nigeria to the International Postal Union at the appropriate time as they could no longer tolerate lip service at the expense of good governance which was the bedrock of development.
Olorunfemi noted that although SSASCGOC recognises the power conferred on FIRS to collect stamp duties, it was illegal for FIRS to produce stamp to denote duties when it could be procured from NIPOST.
In his words: “We are calling on the Federal Government to facilitate an urgent meeting between NIPOST, FIRS, SSASCGOC and other stakeholders in order to arrive at an amicable resolution. Failure to do this within 21 days from Thursday July 8 2020, we shall have no other option than to direct all our members in NIPOST to withdraw their services.
“It is very painful that while other nations are protecting and developing their postal services and making maximum use of the services for advancement, Nigeria is busy doing things that will kill its own.”

