NIPP: Promising route to attaining food security

Over the years, the nation has embarked on a series of plans, programmes, and projects to diversify the economy, achieve sustainable development, and attain food security.

Unfortunately, not much can be said to have been achieved due to several factors chiefly among is the little attention paid to the enormous opportunities that plant protection offer.

What Africa’s most populous country needs to do to realise its huge potentials was recently unfolded in a communiqué issued after the 45th Annual/1st International Conference and Golden Anniversary of the Nigerian Society for Plant Protection (NSPP), held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The three-in-one event had as its theme, “Strengthening the Nexus between Research, Industry and Policy in Plant Protection for Increased Agricultural Production” and was attended by plant protectionists, members of agriculture-related agencies and associations including the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Raw Materials Research and Development Council, and All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, among others.

Apart from key stakeholders in the agriculture sector that graced the occasion, there were more than 500 scientists, students and over 40 institutions representing universities, research institutes, private and governmental agencies and organisations, which produced a three-page communiqué, signed by the Chairman, Communiqué Committee, Prof. Samuel Adebitan, a Fellow of NSPP.

The communiqué observed that Nigeria, which currently ranks 7th, is predicted to become third in the world’s population by 2050, implying greater concern for sustainable food, income securities and the reality that agricultural productivity in the country is continuously being threatened by climate change and aggravated by a lack of early warning systems for plant pests/ diseases and pest detections.

The society decries the indiscriminate importation, marketing, and utilisation of agro-chemicals and planting materials in the nation’s agricultural system, which has caused more damage than providing solutions as sustainable plant health is strategic to feeding the growing global population that is billed to reach nine billion by 2050 while plant protection remains the main precursor for industrial development by providing the basic materials for processing and enhancing crop plant productivity.

The society reiterates that despite the direct role played by plant protectionists in impacting the economy, there is inadequate funding and modern facilities provided by the government for plant protection research tackling the challenges of pest and disease problems and lack of industry-funded plant protection research project linkages between the universities and industries.

NSPP stresses the imperative of reducing malnutrition and its attendant negative health effects on children, nursing mothers, people with chronic illnesses and disabilities by engaging inadequate preventive and management measures to ward-off biotic factors, which can largely mitigate against food sufficiency in a cheap and affordable manner on the field, in transit, stores, and warehouses.

The body recommends that Nigerian universities’ crop protection curricula should be sacrosanct in the sense that plant protectionists, who are correctly known as plant doctors, are the equivalent of the medical personnel, as applicable to human and veterinary medicines.

The society believes that with venture capital and special government sponsorships of crop protection research, agricultural production would be

