NIPR committee gets chairman

The Lagos chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appointed the Chief Executive Officer, Mediacraft Associates Limited, Mr John Ehiguese, to chair its training and education committee.

The appointment is in recognition of his leadership, passion for and contributions to the advancement of quality education and training for communications professionals in the country.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter dated January 17, 2022 and signed by the Chairman of the PR body, Comfort Nwankwo. She noted: “I am delighted to inform you that the Executive Council of the Lagos State chapter has approved your appointment as the Chairman, Training and Education Committee of the chapter.”

Ehiguese, who founded Mediacraft, a leading PR firm in the country, has close to 30 years’ experience in public relations and communications.

He has contributed immensely to the development of PR in Nigeria. He was at one time President of Public Relations Consultant Association of Nigeria (PRCAN).

He is on the board of International Communications Consultants Organisation (ICCO) and has functioned in the ICCO as a judge for the body’s Global PR Award.

