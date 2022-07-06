NIPR, NCC to leverage technology for integration

Worried by the fading national integration in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has sought the support of the Nigerian Communications Commission to find solution to the challenge by leveraging communication technology. National integration is the bond and togetherness between people regardless of their caste, creed, religion or gender.

It is the feeling of oneness, brotherhood and social unity under communities and society in a country. However, such bond is observed to be diminishing among various tribes making up the country. The Institute said it was mapping out multi-ethnic and multi-sectoral strategy to be consummated through a national integration summit slated for August this year. According to the body, after a nationwide consultation with different interest groups a four-member council team, led by Dr. Ike Neliaku on behalf of President of the Institute, Mukhtar Sirajo, visited the Head Office of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to intimate the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, about the steps already taken to ensure that the unique summit comes to fruition.

Neliaku said the key objective of the visit was to see how the Institute could leverage communication to address security concerns, enhance peace building, and facilitate national integration. Describing NCC as one of the pillars of Nigeria’s national integration efforts, he said the Institute believed the Commission would partner in the successful hosting of the “Citizens Summit on National Integration, Peace and Security (CSNIPS)”, which will take place in Abuja, from 23rd to 24th August, 2022.

In the processes leading to the summit, Neliaku said the Institute had organised zonal dialogue sessions with leaders of thought, representing ethnic and institutional interests, and had met with a diverse group of state and non-state actors as a way of rallying all stakeholders to support the project and participate in the implementation of its resolutions.

“The central objective of this Summit is to emplace a new way of re-inventing citizenship,” he said, emphasising that the proposed summit fits into NIPR’s doctrinal professional practice principles to build and maintain image, relationship, peace and harmony. He also applauded the Commission under Danbatta’s leadership, for exceptionally upholding the legal prescriptions of the Institute in appointing professionals in the management of its public relations activities, which also aligns with professional principles and practice of public relations as prescribed in the NIPR Charter. “This explains why the NIPR is always enthusiastic in partnering with NCC whenever the opportunity presents itself, and we look forward to NCC’s support towards successful hosting of the Summit,” he said.

Director of Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka, who received the team on behalf of EVC, said the purpose of the visit was striking to the disposition of the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission who admires every efforts that will contribute to national integration. He promised that the Commission would certainly partner in this particularly “impressive, seminal and laudable project” in the context of the proposed Summit. Muoka said the EVC of NCC holds NIPR in high esteem, “which is the reason he cherished the visit and asked me to receive you in his stead. You can be rest assured that he will be positive to this request for collaboration for the good of the nation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...