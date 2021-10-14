News

NIPRD unveils 5-year strategic plan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has formally unveiled its five-year strategic plan, the second developed by the institute to build a centre of excellence for Research and Development (R&D) of phytomedicines, pharmaceuticals and biological products. Director General, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who spoke to newsmen at the unveiling, insisted that partnership was key to the development of the health sector in Nigeria, adding that the strategic plan was developed with technical and financial support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners.

He said: “In the three years, NIPRD has partnered with governments and agencies across the world, including India, USA, South Africa, UK, Russia, Cuba, Ghana and Canada. That is why we have experienced tremendous growth and achieved the milestone successes we recorded in the past three years since our management came on board.

”The strategic plan will enable us to remain focused on our key mandate of improving the health status of Nigerians through quality research and development in the area of phytomedicines and other pharmaceutical products.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: INEC directs RECs to submit inventory of poll materials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has directed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to compile and submit an inventory of all election materials used in the conduct of the 2019 general election in order to determine shortfalls and take early steps to ensure their adequacy and availability in the 2023 general election.   […]
News Top Stories

Capitol: Democrats begin impeachment process against Trump

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Speaker of the United States Congress, Nancy Pelosi, and other democrats have initiated moves to remove President Donald Trump from office less than 10 days to the end of his tenure.   The Congress, yesterday, moved on two fronts to try to force Trump out of office, mounting pressure on Vice President, Mike Pence, to […]
News

EndSARS: Police arraign 6 protesters in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday arrested and arraigned six protesters who had assembled at the gate of the National Assembly Complex to resume the suspended EndSARS protest. The protesters, Oluwatoyin Adeniji, Yashidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Kazali, Paul Akinwumi and Chomo, who were arraigned at the Wuse District Magistrates Court on five-count, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica