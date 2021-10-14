NIPRD unveils 5-year strategic plan

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has formally unveiled its five-year strategic plan, the second developed by the institute to build a centre of excellence for Research and Development (R&D) of phytomedicines, pharmaceuticals and biological products. Director General, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who spoke to newsmen at the unveiling, insisted that partnership was key to the development of the health sector in Nigeria, adding that the strategic plan was developed with technical and financial support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners.

He said: “In the three years, NIPRD has partnered with governments and agencies across the world, including India, USA, South Africa, UK, Russia, Cuba, Ghana and Canada. That is why we have experienced tremendous growth and achieved the milestone successes we recorded in the past three years since our management came on board.

”The strategic plan will enable us to remain focused on our key mandate of improving the health status of Nigerians through quality research and development in the area of phytomedicines and other pharmaceutical products.”

