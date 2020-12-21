NIPSS DG, Galadima, dies at 57

Director-General (DG) of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.

The NIPSS Secretary and Director of Administration, Brig.-Gen. C. F. J. Udaya (rtd), yesterday announced Galadima’s death in a statement in Jos. Udaya said the DG died yesterday morning after a brief illness.

He said: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Habu Galadima.

“This occurred this morning, December 20, after a brief illness. He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said he received with shock the death of Galadima. Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, said Galadima’s death was a great loss to his immediate family, NIPSS, Plateau and Nasarawa states, the Nigerian academic community and the entire country.

The governor described the late DG as an astute scholar of international repute, administrator and professional who demonstrated uncommon commitment in carrying out every responsibility he was assigned. He said: “Since assuming office over one year ago, Prof. Galadima has injected a fresh impetus in the management of the nation’s apex policy and strategic institution by introducing new concepts that made research seamless even under the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He also did a lot to improve the physical infrastructure of the institution while strengthening the academic experience for all course participants. He will be greatly missed.”

Lalong said over the years, Galadima contributed a lot to the educational development of Plateau State, having studied and taught at the University of Jos for many years before his appointment as the DG of NIPSS. He prayed to God to grant Galadima’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family.

Like this: Like Loading...