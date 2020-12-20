NIPSS DG, Prof Galadima, is dead

Musa Pam, Jos

The Director General of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos Prof. Habu Galadima is dead.

The Secretary and Director of Administration of the Institute Brig.-Gen. C.F.J Udaya (rtd), announced the development in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

According to Udaya, Galadima, 57 died Sunday morning after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General of NIPSS, Prof Habu Galadima.

“This occurred this morning, December 20, after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites,” he said.

