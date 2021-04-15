News

NIRC charges Muslims on Ramadam

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria join others in the world in the observance of this year’s Ramdam, which commenced on Tuesday following the declaration of the sighting of the Moon by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIRC) has charged them to uphold the tenets of the holy month of fasting. This was even as the inter-faith body commended Christian faithful in the country over the recent celebration of Lent and Easter.

