News

NIREC condemns murder of Kano cleric, destruction of properties

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has condemned the murder of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna, who was stabbed in his house by irate youths of Masu community in Kano State at the dead of the night.

NIREC under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle in a statement on Thursday in Abuja stressed that no reason could justify the criminality perpetrated by the youths.

The condemnation is coming two weeks after Yohanna, who until his death, pastored New Life for All Nations Church at Masu for 10 years, was allegedly stabbed with various weapons on September 22, but died before he could make it to the hospital.

The statement signed by Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, appealed to the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and relevant security agencies to in all honesty, properly investigate the gruesome murder of Pastor Yohanna and ensure everyone one found culpable were made to face justice.

The statement partly reads: “NIREC condemns the killing of the Pastor, the attack on the church building, school, staff office and the destruction of his house. No reason can justify this criminality.

“NIREC therefore condoles with the family of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and prays that God grant him eternal repose. We pray that those arrested and all those involved in this criminal act must be seen to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.”

The interreligious body while commending the leadership of Kano State Branch of CAN and the Assistant Coordinator, CAN, Sumaila LGA for being proactive in managing and preventing further conflicts and reprisal at Masu, appreciated the role played by those who did not take the law into their own hands by contacting the DPO of Gani Police Division.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, Mrs Hannatu Shuaibu, told our correspondent that her late husband had gone out to confirm reasons behind the noise that woke them up at about 12 a.m. that fateful night only to meet his death.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Troops kill 21, lose 3 soldiers in shootout with bandits in North-West

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Musa Pam, Cephas Iorhemen and Uchenna

Yesterday was a Black Friday as reports reveal the series of killings recorded across the geo-political zones of the country. In Katsina State, the Nigerian Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity yesterday said it killed 21 armed bandits as an officer and two other soldiers gallantly lost their lives in a shootout, during the attack on […]
News Top Stories

Gambari, IGP, others meet S’East govs, leaders on Igbo grievances, national question

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A Special Presidential Delegation led by Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari, Prof. Agboola Gambari, met South East Governors and other Igbo leaders in Enugu on Saturday in a bid to ascertain their general grievances and suggestions towards achieving peace and unity in the country. The visit was aftermath of the recent youths’ #EndSARS […]
News

FG re-arraigns ex-AGF, Adoke, for N2bn money laundering charge

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government, yesterday, rearraigned a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke (SAN) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged corruption and fraud charges. Adoke, alongside Aliyu Abubakar, were rearraigned on a 14-count amended criminal charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N2 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica