NIREC condemns murder of Kano cleric, destruction of properties

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has condemned the murder of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna, who was stabbed in his house by irate youths of Masu community in Kano State at the dead of the night.

NIREC under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle in a statement on Thursday in Abuja stressed that no reason could justify the criminality perpetrated by the youths.

The condemnation is coming two weeks after Yohanna, who until his death, pastored New Life for All Nations Church at Masu for 10 years, was allegedly stabbed with various weapons on September 22, but died before he could make it to the hospital.

The statement signed by Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, appealed to the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and relevant security agencies to in all honesty, properly investigate the gruesome murder of Pastor Yohanna and ensure everyone one found culpable were made to face justice.

The statement partly reads: “NIREC condemns the killing of the Pastor, the attack on the church building, school, staff office and the destruction of his house. No reason can justify this criminality.

“NIREC therefore condoles with the family of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and prays that God grant him eternal repose. We pray that those arrested and all those involved in this criminal act must be seen to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.”

The interreligious body while commending the leadership of Kano State Branch of CAN and the Assistant Coordinator, CAN, Sumaila LGA for being proactive in managing and preventing further conflicts and reprisal at Masu, appreciated the role played by those who did not take the law into their own hands by contacting the DPO of Gani Police Division.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, Mrs Hannatu Shuaibu, told our correspondent that her late husband had gone out to confirm reasons behind the noise that woke them up at about 12 a.m. that fateful night only to meet his death.

