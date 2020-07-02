NIREC declares 3-day fasting, prayers against COVID-19

Disturbed over the increasing number of deaths and infections arising from the COVID-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the world, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has declared a three-day nationwide intensive fasting and prayers.

The 3-day special prayers tagged ‘Nineveh’, has been scheduled to hold from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, 2020, to seek God’s mercy and intervention to halt and totally defeat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, and His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar Mohammadu III, enjoined all Christian and Muslim faithful to participate in the programme with respect to the social distancing guideline.

CAN General Secretary, Barr Joseph Bade Daramola, who made this known to yesterday in Abuja, recalled that NIREC since 30 April, 2020, has been calling on all Christians and Muslims to take part in a national weekly prayer conducted virtually every Thursday, in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) and other stakeholders.

“The NIREC leadership appreciates the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 who have done all that is humanly possible to animate and create awareness on how to keep safe from infection of the coronavirus.

“In furtherance of this effort, NIREC calls for three-day fasting and prayers (July 3-5,2020) for every Nigerian. The Muslims will begin on Friday, 3 July, 2020 by praying in the Abuja National Mosque while we Christians will end the prayer on Sunday 5 July, 2020 in the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 3:00pm. Selected Christian leaders have been invited to participate in this all important programme.

“These prayers will respect social distancing. NIREC has asked everybody to seek the face of God in fasting and prayers for God to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all take part in our different homes.

“We commit you and all yours under the shelter of the wings of our Almighty God, who is able to keep you from falling, and present you faultless before His seat of Glory with exceeding joy in Jesus’ name!”

Like this: Like Loading...