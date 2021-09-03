News

NIREC: No declaration of war against pastors by FG

Posted on

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has debunked comments credited to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, on alleged declaration of war against pastors in the country. NIREC in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, yesterday in Abuja, described the trending comments by Interfaith Human Rights Activist and Constitutional Justice Administrator, Bishop Olabode Daniel, as erroneous and a misguiding error. The inter religious body urged Nigerians to disregard the propaganda of Bishop Daniel, and work graciously towards the realisation of a peaceful nation. According to NIREC, the alleged comments were not the true representation of the SGF’s remarks claimed to have been uttered at the just concluded 3rd quarter meeting of NIREC held from 25th to 27th August, 2021, under the Co-chairmanship of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

Our Reporters

