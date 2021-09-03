NIREC: No declaration of war against pastors by FG

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has debunked comments credited to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, on alleged declaration of war against pastors in the country. NIREC in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, yesterday in Abuja, described the trending comments by Interfaith Human Rights Activist and Constitutional Justice Administrator, Bishop Olabode Daniel, as erroneous and a misguiding error. The inter religious body urged Nigerians to disregard the propaganda of Bishop Daniel, and work graciously towards the realisation of a peaceful nation. According to NIREC, the alleged comments were not the true representation of the SGF’s remarks claimed to have been uttered at the just concluded 3rd quarter meeting of NIREC held from 25th to 27th August, 2021, under the Co-chairmanship of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle.
Related Articles
S’Korea: Supreme Court confirms 20-year prison term for ex-president, Park
South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case that marked a striking fall from grace for the country’s first female leader and conservative icon. The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office […]
Onitiri tackles APC government over worsening insecurity
The APC administration has been knocked over the worsening insecurity in the country. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri noted that the Federal government did not handle the bandits and kidnappers with iron hands in the past. He said the problem is festering and the state governments had no […]
South-East presidency will fulfil Three Rs policy–Commissioner
Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Chief Ukie Ezeali, yesterday said Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 would fulfill official policy of reconciliation, reconstruction and reintegration which received lip service by previous administrations in the country. That was even as a youth group in Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP, Concerned Ebonyi PDP youths, yesterday […]
