NIREC sends message of peace to Christians, Muslims

The national Inter Religious Council has sent message of peace to Christians and Muslim faithful, on successful completion of the Lent and the commencement of Ramadan festivity, respectively.

In a statement signed by NIREC Executive Secretary, Prof Cornelius Omonokhua, the council hoped that as Jesus Christ died on the cross of Calvary to bring redemption into this world, the message of peace will continue to radiate in the heart of every human being especially, the Nigerian citizens. In the same vein, NIREC wished Muslim faithful a blissful Ramadan saying;

“As our Muslim brothers embark on this journey through the holy month of Ramadan, may the Almighty Allah guide our footsteps and answer our prayers with abundant blessings.”

The statement recalled that Lent and Ramadan are Holy Seasons of fasting, abstinence, almsgiving, works of mercy and forgiveness. “In the spirit of these sacred seasons, let us pray for the courage to forgive each other and one another. The message from fasting, abstinence and almsgiving is: NO PAIN, NO GAIN. Pain is a stepping stone to growth.

“May these seasons empower Nigeria to grow from grass to grace. May the message of peace from our Lord Jesus Christ and the core value of peace that defines Islam as a religion of peace change every human being to live as a true creature of God Almighty.

May we be witnesses to the life of Jesus Christ and the teachings of peace of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in everything we do or say. May the love and peace shared by both Christians and Muslims lead us to a united

