Metro & Crime

NIREC, SGF, Govs’ Forum storm Jos, engage Plateau stakeholders on peace, security

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter-religious Council, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle (CAN President), Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as governors of Sokoto and Niger states on Monday stormed Jos the Plateau State capital to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the recent attacks.

During the visit, they engaged various stakeholders including religious, political and community leaders on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges of the state.

Co-Chairman of NIREC and CAN President Rev. Dr. Samson Oyakunle said they were in Plateau State in response to the recent attacks that claimed lives and properties which ruptured the peace of the state that has substantially grown over the last six years.

He said NIREC has followed with regret, the toxic narratives emanating from some religious and political leaders who instead of calming down tension, have resorted to heightening the tension. He said NIREC has resolved to hand over such persons to security agencies for prosecution.

Sultan of Sokoto also described the visit as part of their engagement towards promoting peace in Nigeria in fulfilment of their mandate and resolutions at the last quarterly meeting which was held in Abuja.

He said the meeting initially billed for Jos was shifted to Abuja following the recent unfortunate incidents. However, he said Plateau State still remains a home of peace with attraction to people of diverse backgrounds who generally want to live together. The problem he said was the inability to halt impunity and punish criminals who use religion, ethnicity and politics to cause havoc.

Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the governors of the 36 states are in solidarity with their colleague, Governor Simon Bako Lalong who has put in a lot of effort and resources to build structures for peaceful coexistence in the state as well as supported peace and reconciliation in various parts of the country.

He said they will do everything possible to support him in ensuring that peace is sustained on the Plateau which is reputed for its hospitality and attraction to people from all backgrounds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted Anambra commissioner regains freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted on March 31, has been released.   Ezenwanne was kidnapped by gunmen, after a gun battle which led to the death of three policemen The kidnappers invaded the venue of an interactive session between an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Prof. […]
Metro & Crime

Four die, 8 injured, scores trapped in Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Reporter

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy Sunday struck in Obalende area of Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State as a building under construction caved in killing four persons, injuring eight and left a yet-to- be-ascertained number of people trapped. Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency […]
Metro & Crime

Uzodimma’s brother beats journalist to stupor over road contract 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Governor Hope Uzodimma’s brother, Mr. Uche Uzodimma, who is also one of the contractors handling road projects in the state, Tuesday battered a journalist, Precious Nwadike to an inch of his life for allegedly driving past his road work. Uche Uzodimma, who reportedly moves around with Police escort and a retinue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica