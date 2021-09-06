NIREC, SGF, Govs’ Forum storm Jos, engage Plateau stakeholders on peace, security

The Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter-religious Council, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle (CAN President), Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as governors of Sokoto and Niger states on Monday stormed Jos the Plateau State capital to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the recent attacks.

During the visit, they engaged various stakeholders including religious, political and community leaders on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges of the state.

Co-Chairman of NIREC and CAN President Rev. Dr. Samson Oyakunle said they were in Plateau State in response to the recent attacks that claimed lives and properties which ruptured the peace of the state that has substantially grown over the last six years.

He said NIREC has followed with regret, the toxic narratives emanating from some religious and political leaders who instead of calming down tension, have resorted to heightening the tension. He said NIREC has resolved to hand over such persons to security agencies for prosecution.

Sultan of Sokoto also described the visit as part of their engagement towards promoting peace in Nigeria in fulfilment of their mandate and resolutions at the last quarterly meeting which was held in Abuja.

He said the meeting initially billed for Jos was shifted to Abuja following the recent unfortunate incidents. However, he said Plateau State still remains a home of peace with attraction to people of diverse backgrounds who generally want to live together. The problem he said was the inability to halt impunity and punish criminals who use religion, ethnicity and politics to cause havoc.

Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the governors of the 36 states are in solidarity with their colleague, Governor Simon Bako Lalong who has put in a lot of effort and resources to build structures for peaceful coexistence in the state as well as supported peace and reconciliation in various parts of the country.

He said they will do everything possible to support him in ensuring that peace is sustained on the Plateau which is reputed for its hospitality and attraction to people from all backgrounds.

