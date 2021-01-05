Education

NIREC’s remedy to Nigeria’s tragedy

Posted on Author Mahfouz A. Adedimeji Comment(0)

Between November 25 and 27, 2020, the Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC), co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson O. A. Ayokunle, had its 4th Quarter Meeting in Abuja.

The theme of the meeting was “Questing for Peace in the Challenge of Security and COVID-19”. The meeting, among other things, objectively assessed the state of the nation and was unequivocal in calling for urgent action to save the present and redeem the future of the country. Beginning from the day of opening plenary on Thursday November 26, speakers after speakers were unanimous in condemning the tragedy of insecurity in the country while charging government to do more in administering remedy. As the Co-chairman and Sultan of Sokoto said, insecurity has turned Nigeria into a tinderbox.

“We have serious security issues, bandits now walk into houses to kidnap, not on the highway anymore. Of recent, they went to institutions in Zaria and took away people. Just yesterday, a whole village was razed down in Sokoto,” he stressed.

The same situation applies to many other places in the North, which was described as “the worst place to be in this country”, due to Boko Haram terrorism and the relentless orgies of violence perpetrated by bandits and criminals. Besides, the nexus between the high cost of living, with its associated soaring prices of food, and insecurity was established while stakeholders in the Nigerian security sector were called upon to redouble their efforts in taming the hydra-headed monsters of insecurity and hunger.

As NIREC Co-chairman and President of CAN said, politicians were not elected to make life hard for Nigerians and the decision to hike the prices of fuel and electricity tariff was most unfair. “The decision, evidently, has added to our pains and they should reverse it as quickly as possible,” he emphasised.

In what appeared as acknowledgement that Government is aware of the tragedy of living in Nigeria today, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, noted that though peace and security are critical ingredients of development, Nigeria is still confronted by insecurity. Ac-cording to him, “Today, despite all efforts including the deployment of enormous resources, our country still faces a measure of insecurity which is impacting negatively on our economy, social life, education of children and young persons and remains a threat to lives and livelihood.”

After appraising the ugly situation of the nation, NIREC tasked Government, traditional and religious leaders, the youth and Nigerians at large on the need to, in the words of the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, “to stand together as a family irrespective of our various differences” and “be ready and willing to transform political, religious and ethnic differences to peaceful coexistence.”

Specifically, Government was urged to involve traditional and religious leaders in confronting the challenges of insecurity and restiveness in the country, carry the youth along in addressing their restiveness, create more jobs for the unemployed Nigerians, urgently end the strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ensure food security, protect lives and property, promote good governance and find innovative ways of engaging the youth through capacity building programmes that would make them more productive and less aggressive.

The Council also charged traditional and religious leaders to guard against inflammatory messages cum hate speeches and be advocates of peace and unity as role models to their subjects and followers. It also called on the Nigerian youth as a whole to eschew violence, embrace dialogue and advance interethnic and interfaith cooperation. In commending Government, through the Presidential Task Force on the Management of COVID-19, NIREC also tasked Nigerians to continue observing the protocol of wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands since the Coronavirus challenge is not over.

Besides, Nigerian were urged to continue to pray for Nigeria given that God answers sincere prayers as the predictions of the international prophets of doom, who said Nigerians would die in several millions on account of COVID-19, have fallen flat in the face of our high recovery rate, limited deaths and effective management of the pandemic. Ultimately, NIREC’s remedy to Nigeria’s security tragedy is that Nigerians give peace a chance and always do the right thing at all times as leaders and followers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

UNIABUJA names 10 new Professors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of Professor and four others to the rank of Associate Professor.   A statement issued on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of UNIABUJA, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said the elevations took effect from 2018 and 2019 following the receipt of […]
Education

JAMB decries lack of accurate data of enrolments into tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has lamented its inability to give an accurate data of exact number of enrolments into tertiary institutions of new intakes over the years.   Consequently, the board said that it would henceforth pay attention to matriculation as a very important aspect of its mandate just like admissions. The […]
Education

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 percent e-learning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country. NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica