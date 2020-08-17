NIRSAL doles out N500m to North-East farmers

In a bid to boost the Federal Government’s efforts at restoring socioeconomic activities in the North-East region, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has doled out over N500million to 2,987 maize farmers in Borno State.

The facility, which will get to the farmers as essential supplies, structuring, training and supervision falls under the Anchor Borrower Programme for the 2020 wet season farming operations. Managing Director, NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, said the assistance was also part of the Agro Geo-Cooperative (AGC) programme in which the farmers were structured into a group named the Maize Dealers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MDMAN) Farmers AGC and linked with financing from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN).

Abdulhameed explained that the programme provided the required viable, safe and controlled investment environments for investor funds, whilst equipping smallholder farmers with incentives to produce and sell more of their products through comprehensive farm mechanization and the crowding of other value givers and takers in one project.

He said that after the basic mapping and delineation of individual farmer and their plots, the farmers were supplied with 59.74 metric tons of certified maize seeds and 896 metric tons of fertilizer.

In addition, Abdulhameed said, the farmers were also supplied with 23,896 litres of crop protection products with one knapsack sprayer per hectare for their application.

The NIRSAL boss disclosed that a total of 19,943 farmers belonging to 70 AGCs, cultivating rice, maize and soybean on 29,919 hectares of farmland spanning across Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states have got access to 748 metric tons of improved seed varieties, 8,974 metric tons of fertilizer and 239,352 litres of crop protection chemicals, in addition to mechanization services.

Like this: Like Loading...