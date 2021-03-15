Business

NIRSAL, NASENI collaborate on smart irrigation

The Nigeria Incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc., a subsidiary of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is partnering the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on end to end agriculture mechanisation.

 

The agreement, firmed up in Abuja at the weekend, also aims to create smart irrigation and other agriculture engineering solutions.

 

A NIRSAL statement issued in Abuja noted that by engaging NASENI as technical collaborative partner, part of the terms of engagement included conceptualisation, design, development, deployment, implementation and execution of various schemes/ projects under the NIRSALNASENI.

 

Also covered in the agreement between the two organisations are comprehensive tractor recovery scheme, the NIRSAL climate-smart modular geo-cooperative-based  irrigation system for smallholder farmers and other agricultural value chain-related challenges requiring efficient homegrown scientific and engineering solutions for proof of concept projects and scaleup, to attract finance and investment into fixed agricultural calue chains.

 

As part of the partnership, NIRSAL Plc and NASENI will crowd-in stakeholders from all AVC segments to create AVC-wide commercially viable platforms anchored on  public-private partnerships.

 

In his comments preceding the agreement signing, NIRSAL’s Managing Director, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, expressed optimism that the partnership would go a long way in maximising the agricultural potential of the country, by contributing to the achievement of food security, inclusive economic growth, diversification, and employment generation.

 

He said NIRSAL would extend its Credit Risk Guarantee (CRG) cover to the scheme, provide project monitoring, reporting and remediation services; provide technical assistance, capacity building and advisory services and create, provide and facilitate capital market opportunities.

 

To make up for the deficit in tractors and other mechanisation equipment, NIRSAL Plc and NASENI will recover and reinvigorate idle agricultural equipment for enhanced mechanisation of agricultural value chains in Nigeria.

