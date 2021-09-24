Business

NIRSAL trains 2,600 bank managers, agric desk officers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has trained 2,600 mid-management and agric desk officers of commercial banks. Training bankers by NIRSAL is to make the bankers understand the challenges faced by farmers and agric value chain actors so that the risk the farmers and other actors pose to banks and access to finance are mitigated. NIRSAL Plc, in a statement, disclosed that “since its inception, NIRSAL Plc has provided training on good agronomic practices to over 700,000 farmers and trained over 2,600 midmanagement and agric desk officers of commercial banks.”

As a follow up to training bankers, Nigeria Incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has also trained and mentored 780 farmers and other agricultural value chain actors across the country. These 780 farmers and agric value chain actors can now easily access finance from banks as the training has significantly reduced their risk to be financed as well as attract investors.

The series of training sessions under the NIRSAL Strategic Business Support Services (SBSS) are aimed at building the capacity of value chain actors for improved production, handling, processing and marketing of agricultural commodities. T he statement from NIRSAL Plc said: “The sessions took place in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and focused on ten Commodities of Interest (COI) that have ecological and economic advantages in each region.

“The commodities include rice, ginger, maize, fresh fruit and vegetables, cassava, beans, aquaculture, oil palm, livestock and cotton.” It added that “during the NIRSAL SBSS sessions, farmers as well as input suppliers, processors, transporters, exporters, and traders of agricultural products were trained on modern, business-oriented pre-upstream, upstream, midstream and downstream operations with a view to achieving the micro and macroeconomic effects of farmer income enhancement and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase.”

The NIRSAL SBSS programme identified farmers and value chain actors most in need of training, assessed value chain gaps, designed intervention approaches and implemented same; the main approach being a four-week long mentorship programme comprising in-class and field sessions.

The choice of the selected commodities, NIRSAL said “was informed by the NIRSAL Agricultural Commodity Ecological Area (ACEA) map, which it developed and obtained validation for from relevant research institutes. NIRSAL Plc believes that ACEA-compliant agricultural investments hold the highest chances for success in terms of production and sale.” Accordingly, in the North- Central, the Benue State SBSS focused on rice, ginger and maize, which are NIRSAL COIs that possess the highest factor productivity in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

JUST IN: Oil giant Shell to axe up to 9,000 jobs in cost-cutting shake-up

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting shake-up. The restructuring is part of the company’s efforts to adapt to a low-carbon future and becoming more “streamlined”, with the severe impact of COVID-19 – which caused a slump in demand for oil and […]
Business

Electronic bills’ payments hit N159.8bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•PoS deals decline The value of bills paid through electronic channel of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) in August rose to N159.8 billion, New Telegraph has learnt. This came as the highest monthly value recorded in the last four years. Compared with N48.6 billion recorded in the same month of last year, it represented […]
Business

U.S. Consulate to empower Nigerian tech entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The United States Consulate General, Lagos, in collaboration with Global Air Drone Academy (GADA), has announced a call for applications for the Nigerian Drone Business Competition. The programme scheduled to hold from January 18-22, 2020, seeks to nurture creativity and hone entrepreneurial skills among Nigeria-based early- stage youth technology entrepreneurs. According to a statement from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica