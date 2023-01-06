NIS, Correctional Service get N1bn BUA Security Grant

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have received N500 million each from from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa) Security Sector Support Grant.

A statement by spokesperson for Immigration, DCI Tony Okuneme, read in part: “The Nigeria Immigration Service has been awarded a N500,000,000 from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa) Security Sector Support Grant, in recognition of the many successes recorded by the Service both nationally and internationally.

“In a brief event at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, today, 6th January, 2023, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, MFR, while receiving the award letter, commended the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the initiative and for recognizing the strides of the Service. He restated the Service’s commitment to Nigeria as well as the global security while assuring the delegation of ASR Africa that the grant will be effectively utilised.

“The ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant Scheme, is an intervention initiative, targeted at sustainably impactful interventions in Security and Social Development in Africa. The grant is part of efforts of the Chairman of BUA Group, to give back to the African continent and make lasting impact in peace and security, as a means of uplifting and restoring lives of Africans.”

