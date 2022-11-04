NIS dismisses 8 personnel, sanctions 18 others

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, has announced the summary dismissal of eight personnel from the Service and a wide range of sanctions for 18 others found to have committed disciplinary offences.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Immigration Public Relations Department, Kenneth Kure, on Friday.

The announcement followed the approval granted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) to the effect that the conducts of the personnel have remained grossly unbecoming and unacceptable as members of the Service.

The statement read in part: “It would be recalled that thirty (35) Personnel were in the cause of the year, presented before both the Senior Disciplinary Committee (SDC) and Orderly Room Trial (ORT) processes to ascertain their level of culpability in the various allegations of offences against discipline ranging from employment racketeering, sharp practices, dishonest conducts, absent from duty without official leave (AWOL) among others, preferred against them.

“After exhaustive deliberations by the committees, eight Personnel comprising one Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), two Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI), two Assistant Superintendents of Immigration II (ASI2) and three rank and file were summarily dismissed from the Service.”

