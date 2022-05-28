News

NIS elevates Lagos Passport Control Officer, 97 others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A total of 98 senior officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have been elevated to the new ranks following the successful performance and promotion exercise conducted for senior officers in December 2021.

Among the officers promoted is the current Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office, Mrs  Bewaji Abolupe Oladoyin, who was also promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration. They were all promoted for dedication and commitment to the service of the Nigerian Immigration.

Their statement of their elevation is contained in a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board vide CDCFIB-NIS/2021/PE/640/VOL_1 signed by the Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service Public Relations Officer, Ames OKPU.

According to the statement, four  Assiststant Comptroller-Generals have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller General,  24 Comptroller got elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration while 70 Deputy Comptroller were promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze dismisses anti-Buhari visit comments by fake group

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed a statement purportedly issued by a group allegedly masquerading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which expressed sentiments against President Muhammad Buhari’s proposed visit to Imo State. The Ohanaeze body, under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor, described one Chidi Ibeh and his group, who issued the statement as “a […]
News

#EndSARS Protests: Nigeria may reach point of no return’- General Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Says: ‘Lekki shootings left us dumbfounded’ Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on Thursday warned that if measures are not quickly taken, the nationwide #EndSARS protests may lead the country to a point of no return. General Abdulsalami also expressed dismay over the shooting of armless youths at Lekki Toll Plaza, saying “the […]
News

Report: ‘Diebold Nixdorf is ATM software global leader’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Consulting firm, RBR’s ATM Software 2021 report has announced that Diebold Nixdorf is the global leader in total ATM application software deployed with a market share of 27 per cent, adding that the company remains the global leader in total ATM monitoring software deployed, with a market share of 22 people.   In a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica