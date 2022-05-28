NIS elevates Lagos Passport Control Officer, 97 others

A total of 98 senior officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have been elevated to the new ranks following the successful performance and promotion exercise conducted for senior officers in December 2021.

Among the officers promoted is the current Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office, Mrs Bewaji Abolupe Oladoyin, who was also promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration. They were all promoted for dedication and commitment to the service of the Nigerian Immigration.

Their statement of their elevation is contained in a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board vide CDCFIB-NIS/2021/PE/640/VOL_1 signed by the Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service Public Relations Officer, Ames OKPU.

According to the statement, four Assiststant Comptroller-Generals have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller General, 24 Comptroller got elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration while 70 Deputy Comptroller were promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration.

