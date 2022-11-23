Sports

NIS hosts SEPHAN sports fitness workshop

The National Institute for Sports, (NIS), Lagos will be a beehive of activities beginning from November 22nd to 24th as academics, school health educators, sportsmen, students and other stakeholders converge for the 2022/ 34th SEPHAN workshop and journal launch.

The event organized under the auspices of the School Health Educators and Professionals Association in Nigeria will have experts speak on the topic: Sports FITNESS, Wellness and Security in Schools and Communities today: Meeting the challenges. According to a statement by the Chief Host and Director General of the National Institute for sports Professor Olawale Moronkola, the workshop which will be both virtual and physical will have Professor Mike Ibeabuchi of the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, Lagos as the Keynote paper Presenter, while the lead papers will be presented by Professor Rafiu Okuneye of the Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Lagos State University and Professor A O Fadoju, Head of Human Kinetics, University of Ibadan.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Mr Segun Dawodu and Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo are all expected to grace the event as Guests of Honour. During the workshop, the annual journal of SEPHAN will also be launched. Certificates will be distributed to all participants at the end of the program.

 

