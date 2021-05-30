News

NIS loses computer room, others to gunmen attack in Abia

The Abia State office of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has lost its computer room and other sensitive equipment to the latest attack on government facilities by gunmen.

The attack came a few hours after unknown gunmen attacked the state’s CID at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia.

The state’s Immigration office on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, razing a part of it completely.

Following the attack sensitive equipment and key offices were reported razed making resumption of normal operations in the foreseeable future difficult.

Among other departments affected included, passport section, passport control office, reception, ICT though not severe, as well as the office in charge of investigation.

Several files were also reported burnt in the attack while staffers were restricted access to the computer room said to have been seriously affected.

All efforts to speak with the Public Relations Officer of Immigration Abia command proved abortive.

No human casualty was, however, reported.

