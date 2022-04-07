Metro & Crime

NIS Recruitment: Court frees Abba Moro of EFCC charges

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted former minister of Interior, Abba Moro in respect of the charges of fraud arising from the conduct of the botched Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment in 2014.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2016, arraigned Abba Morro and three orders on 11 charges, bordering on allegations of obtaining money by pretext, procurement fraud and money laundering slammed on him and two others by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Dimgba, who had, in 2020 quashed seven out of the 11 charges against Abba Morro and his codefendants, following a no case submission, on Thursday exonerated the former minister in the remaining four counts.

The Court also, in the judgement, found the second defendant guilty in count four of the charge and also discharged the third defendant of charges in Counts 2, 4, 5 and 11.

Abba Morro, now the Senator representing Benue south, was arraigned by the EFCC in 2016 along with former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia; and a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr. Femi Alayebami.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct wife, son of Atiku’s security detail

Posted on Author Reporter

*Elder brother of Adamawa House’s Majority Leader also kidnapped Suspected gunmen have abducted the wife and son of a security detail of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The kidnappers were believed to have gone for the said aid to Atiku, whose name is not given but confirmed to be a police personnel, but took his […]
Metro & Crime

3 arrested in Ekiti over abduction of intending couple

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested three persons in connection with the abduction of an intending couple in the state.   The victims were reportedly kidnapped along Ilasa- Ayebode road, in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state on Sunday  afternoon. They were said to be returning from Ado Ekiti […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo 2020: Thugs attack Akeredolu’s convoy, APC, PDP trade blames

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Onyekachi Eze

Houses vandalised, scores injured Jegede, gov’s supporters clash Tension heightened yesterday in Ondo State following an attack on the convoy of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by political thugs alleged to be loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede. The campaign train of the governor was attacked at Oba-Akoko in Akoko South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica