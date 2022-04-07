NIS Recruitment: Court frees Abba Moro of EFCC charges

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted former minister of Interior, Abba Moro in respect of the charges of fraud arising from the conduct of the botched Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment in 2014.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2016, arraigned Abba Morro and three orders on 11 charges, bordering on allegations of obtaining money by pretext, procurement fraud and money laundering slammed on him and two others by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Dimgba, who had, in 2020 quashed seven out of the 11 charges against Abba Morro and his codefendants, following a no case submission, on Thursday exonerated the former minister in the remaining four counts.

The Court also, in the judgement, found the second defendant guilty in count four of the charge and also discharged the third defendant of charges in Counts 2, 4, 5 and 11.

Abba Morro, now the Senator representing Benue south, was arraigned by the EFCC in 2016 along with former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia; and a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr. Femi Alayebami.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...