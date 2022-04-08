News

NIS recruitment scandal: Court frees Abba Moro

… convicts permanent secretary

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday cleared a former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, of all 11 counts over the Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment scandal in 2014. The court, however, convicted a former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Anastasia Daniel- Nwobia, for procurement infractions. Daniel-Nwobia was prosecuted alongside Moro and two others. The recruitment conducted in March 2014 led to the death of no fewer than 20 applicants while many others were injured in stampedes at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, Port Harcourt Stadium and Minna Stadium. Other defendants are a deputy director in the ministry, F. O Alayebami; one Mahmood Ahmadu (at large), and the contracting firm that handled the recruitment job, Drexel Tech Nigeria Ltd. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had earlier discharged and acquitted the defendants on counts 1,2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 following a no case submission but ordered the defendants to enter defence on counts 3, 4 and 11. Justice Dimgba held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had not proved the charge of corruption against Moro and Alayebami

 

