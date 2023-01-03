NIS recues 6 human trafficking victims in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Jigawa State Command, said it rescued six victims of human trafficking in the state. The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr Ahmed Bagari, told newsmen in Dutse yesterday that the victims were rescued by men of the command on Sunday.

Bagari, represented by DCI Muhammad Yako, said the victims were rescued at about 6:30 p.m. in an uncompleted building in Babura town, headquarters of Babura Local Government Area of the state. He explained that the victims, aged between 20 and 35, were intercepted while on their way to Libya en route Niger Republic.

The comptroller added that the victims, five females and a male are from Oyo and Nassarawa states. According to him, none of the rescued victims was in possession of any travel document and no incriminating items were found on them during interrogation.

“The victims were rescued on Sunday, the 1st of January, 2023 on their way to Niger Republic en route Libya. The victims are made up of five females and one male that hail from Oyo State; only one of them is from Nasarawa State.

The victims are as follows: Olalekan A. Alabi, aged 35; Kehinde adetunde, 26; Afolabi Ajibola, 24; Adedoyin Adetoji, 20; Olawuyi Mose Bolatimoyo, 35 and Blessing John, 22.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...