NIS set to clear over 100,000 unclaimed passports nationwide

In a move to demonstrate strategic actions on the efficiency of passport administration in the country, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has deployed Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs) to some zonal offices with higher number of unclaimed passports with a view to ramping up the collection of over 100,000 produced but unclaimed passports nationwide. Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, made this known in Abuja, FCT, where he said Lagos topped the list of uncollected passports with about 40,000 copies.

He said the other zones with higher number of uncollected passports were the Benin and Port Harcourt zonal offices of the Immigration CGI Idris added that Zonal Comptrollers and State Comptrollers had also been directed to liaise with Passport Controllers in their respective areas of responsibility to ensure speedy collection of the produced passports by the applicants. He also said the mandate of the senior officers was to ensure that everything possible was done to locate the applicants whose passports were among the 100,000 produced passports that have not been collected by the prospective holders.

