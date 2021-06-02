News

NIS: We issued 230,500 passport booklets during lockdown

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday said a total of 230,500 passport booklets were issued to successful applicants during the period of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Mohammad Babandede, made the disclosure, yesterday, inAbuja. It will be recalled that the Federal Government had, about two weeks ago, announced the suspension of processing of applications for newpassportsnationwide.

The action was predicated on the need for the NIS to clear the backlog of applications pending before it. Speaking on the status of the backlog, however, the immigration boss announced a new date of resumption for fresh applications.

This was as Babandede noted that at least 43, 350 passport booklets were yet to be collected by their owners. He said: “So, next Tuesday, we shall open for fresh applications. But today and up till next week, we shall continue to share passport booklets. “We found out that we have been able to issue, within the period of the lockdown, 230, 500 passport booklets, excluding the foreign component. And out of it remains 43, 350 passport booklets uncollected.”

Our Reporters

