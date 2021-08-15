NIS: Why we are going digital

•NITDA commends move

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has said that Service has adopted Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) to achieve operational efficiency.

He said the paperless operation would allow the NIS to manage electronic files and documents from the Headquarters to other offices across the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit on the NIS by the Director- General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, Babandede said the EDMS captures records as part of a digital business process.

The CGI explained that his Service embraced digital transmission of documents, as against paper copies that pile up in boxes, storerooms or warehouses, adding that this would enable the NIS to create efficiencies by improving automation of its activities, providing accurate auditing and applying records schedules reliably.

The NIS DG thanked the NITDA for the unwavering support it has been rendering to all the technology projects carried out by the NIS.

Responding, the NITDA DG applauded the NIS for embracing digital operation.

According to him, the EDMS launched by NIS is a key component of any digital transformation strategy and information governance effort, which uses automated techniques to transfer files electronically, manage records regardless of format, maintenance, use, and disposition of records.

Abdullahi noted that the NIS was lucky to have a visionary leader like Comptroller General, whom he described as a game changer, who has a focus to move the Service forward through various digital transformation initiatives.

He said: “I have known the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service for long. He is a man of qualities; a game-changing leader, not a trailblazer, because he changes things, and make an impact.

Whatever he tries to do, he thinks differently and creates value. When I look at the NIS building, I can say Immigration is second to none in Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...