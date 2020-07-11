News Top Stories

NIS: Why we stopped 58 UK-bound medical doctors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said out of 58 medical doctors that had planned a trip to the United Kingdom (UK) on a training programme, only two had visas for entry into the country. It said the development necessitated the decision of the service to stop the doctors from embarking on the trip. According to the service’s spokesperson, DCI Sunday James, the UK-bound aircraft flight number ENT 550, registration number SP-ES, was stopped at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The 58 medical doctors were refused departure in line with Section 31 subsection 2a and b, on powers conferred on the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service by the Immigration Act 2015, to prohibit departure of any person under the conditions stated in the Act. “The chartered flight approved for landing in Nigeria was to carry 42 medical doctors for a training programme but they were 58 with only two having visas for entry into UK, a situation that calls for refusal of departure.

“The NIS as the agency saddled with control of entry and departure from Nigeria of persons will not allow individuals or groups of welleducated Nigerians who should know the procedures for travelling out of their country and the requirements, which include having a valid visa for entry into a destination country to leave.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sagay scores judiciary low in fight against corruption

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), yesterday scored the judiciary low in the ongoing fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]
News

COVID-19: NGF, NCDC sign MoU on N3.7bn W’Bank assisted fund

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) has signed N3.7 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the World Bank COVID-19 response support to states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The MoU was jointly signed by the Chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Director General of […]
News Top Stories

Ekeremor monarch, groups back Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former Governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.   The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Dickson for his bold decision to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: