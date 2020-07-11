NIS: Why we stopped 58 UK-bound medical doctors

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said out of 58 medical doctors that had planned a trip to the United Kingdom (UK) on a training programme, only two had visas for entry into the country. It said the development necessitated the decision of the service to stop the doctors from embarking on the trip. According to the service’s spokesperson, DCI Sunday James, the UK-bound aircraft flight number ENT 550, registration number SP-ES, was stopped at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The 58 medical doctors were refused departure in line with Section 31 subsection 2a and b, on powers conferred on the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service by the Immigration Act 2015, to prohibit departure of any person under the conditions stated in the Act. “The chartered flight approved for landing in Nigeria was to carry 42 medical doctors for a training programme but they were 58 with only two having visas for entry into UK, a situation that calls for refusal of departure.

“The NIS as the agency saddled with control of entry and departure from Nigeria of persons will not allow individuals or groups of welleducated Nigerians who should know the procedures for travelling out of their country and the requirements, which include having a valid visa for entry into a destination country to leave.”

Like this: Like Loading...