NISER workers protest over DG’s tenure extension

The additional one year tenure granted the Director-General of Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER), Dr. Gbadebo Smith, by the Federal Government has sparked protests from employees of the institute.

Armed with placards which bore various inscriptions that convey their displeasure, NISER workers, yesterday morning, barricaded the main entrance to the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja.

A detachment of police officers from FCT Command were on ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The staff said giving an extra one year to incumbent DG was a calamity waiting to explode. They said Dr. Gbadebo-Smith had done incalculable damage to NISER and urged the Federal Government to relieve him of his position.

Secretary General, Academic Staff Union of Research Institute (ASURI), Mr. Theophilus Ndubuaku, and Chairman, ASURINISER, Ibadan branch, Babatimehin Muyiwa, jointly briefed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, on behalf of their colleagues.

They claimed that continued retention of Dr Gbadebo-Smith as the DG, NISER, would be a great disservice to the institute and, by extension, the nation as a whole. The workers urged the Federal Government to halt the one year extension

Like this: Like Loading...