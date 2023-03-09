Business

NISS seeks collaboration with NCC to improve national security

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) has engaged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to advance strategic collaboration that will enhance the application of Information and Communication Technology (ICTs) towards improving national security. Speaking during a visit to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, in Abuja recently, the Institute’s Director, Research Estimates and Library Services, Dr. Adegboyega Karim, said the visit was on a fact-finding mission to enrich ongoing research that focuses on globalisation and regional integration for sustainable development in Africa.

Karim led to the Commission a delegation of Executive Intelligence Management Course Sixteen Participants (EIM16), a study group with representations from various security agencies under the auspices of NISS, typically senior officers in security agen-cies, including the military, police, intelligence services, and other relevant agencies.

He noted that the Commission had made giant strides advancing the course of digital economic development in Nigeria, and that its regulatory processes provide a good opportunity for the collabo-ration to enable the group to research further into matters regarding telecommunications and national security. Director, Special Duties of the Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who received the team on behalf of Danbatta, affirmed the readiness of the Commission to collaborate with the Institute, and, indeed, any private and public institution that is focused on national development. Reiterating the advancements made in ICTs, Adinde said it was within this context that the Commission continues to promote the deployment of robust digital infrastructure capable of supporting and improving the security of lives and property. “As a way of consolidating on the tremendous successes that had been recorded in the telecoms industry through effective regulatory regime emplaced by the Commission, the Federal Government has formulated a number of policies such as the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), among others, which serve as a compass for our efforts at building a resilient digital economy that supports security,” he said. Adinde enlightened the visiting delegation on NCC’s efforts towards ensuring adequate protection for telecoms facilities across the nooks and crannies of the country where it is treated as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), the building of Emergency Communications Centres (ECCs) across states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as series of collaborations with relevant agencies to ensure effective connectivity to individuals and institutions.

Our Reporters

