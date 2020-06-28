Nissan announces 4-year plan for Africa, others

N

issan Group of Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) has unveiled a comprehensive four-year strategy for the region.

Under the company’s Global Transformation Plan, the AMI strategy is developed around two areas of rationalization, and prioritization and focus.

For rationalisation, the company is set to optimise the regional product portfolio by 20 per cent, increase the cost competitiveness of local plants and seek export opportunities from AMI plants.

Africa, Middle East and India is an important region where we will target investment in existing strengths, including SUV, and bring eight new products to the market Ashwani Gupta, COO, Nissan

For prioritization and focus, Nissan plans to introduce eight new models, focus on core segments to channel investment to profitable products and give regional priority on Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and affordable sedan models (B-sedan segment).

Alongside, the company will launch local models including Navara in South Africa and B-SUV in India. As for technology, Nissan wants to focus on phased regional deployment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility including e-POWER, EV and Connected technologies.

Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan said, “Africa, Middle East and India is an important region where we will target investment in existing strengths, including SUV, and bring eight new products to the market. By driving efficiencies through the Alliance and focusing on core competencies, we will further increase the region’s profitability, especially in key markets including the Gulf, South Africa and Egypt.”

As per Nissan, AMI will follow the global transformation strategy, announced last month by Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida, which aims to achieve sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability by the end of fiscal year 2023, the company statement added.

Guillaume Cartier, Chairman, Africa, Middle East and India region said, “The AMI region has enormous potential with some of the most dynamic and diverse automotive markets in the world.”

“Over the next four years we will transform opportunity to reality by bringing the right products, services and technologies to deliver lasting positive change for the business, our partners and customers,” Cartier further added.

AMI will leverage the new Alliance global cooperation model. Here, the Alliance ‘leader-follower’ approach will enhance efficiency and competitiveness in products and technologies including common platforms and advanced technology, while there will be additional benefits through shared procured services including IS/IT and distribution, Nissan informed.

The global ‘reference region’ scheme will also apply, with Alliance partners focusing on core regions to act as a reference for the other members. In AMI, Nissan will be the reference in the Middle East, South Africa and Egypt; Renault in Turkey and North Africa (excluding Egypt); with joint status in India, the company statement added.

