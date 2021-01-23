Arts & Entertainments

Nissi Ogulu unveils ‘The Satchel’ film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Creele Animation Studios has debuted its anticipated short film ‘The Satchel’ in collaboration with Taeps Animation Studios. The 12-minute animated film directed and coproduced by Nissi Ogulu is an adapted story that centers on the Yoruba creation story. How two divine kings, Oduduwa and Obatala (Sons of the supreme ruler, Olodumare) battle to create the earth using a powerful Satchel.
The Satchel becomes a source of rivalry for the brothers with both having something dear to lose. The Satchel’ is voiced by Nissi Ogulu, Adedoyin Okuboyejo, Ayobami Bello and Jimi Oremule. The filmmakers double as the film’s co-producers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Woman ‘marries briefcase she dated for 5 years’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A woman who says she is romantically attracted to objects has opened up about marrying a briefcase and says her new “husband” is the love of her life.   Rain Gordon said she has always felt captivated by objects, and this eventually grew into a romantic and sexual attraction. She got married to the briefcase, […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure, Ella clash on Instagram

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Former housemates of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Venita Akpofure, and Ella have both clashed on Instagram. The problem started on Wednesday after an Instagram user asked Venita and other housemates to help reshare Ella’s new Instagram handle after she lost access to her verified account. This, however, did not sit well Venita as she accused […]
Arts & Entertainments

Emmy Madubuko: Footprint of an African gospel music icon

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Call her a gospel icon, and you are, no doubt, stating the obvious. Since 17 years ago when her first album, which was released in the US and was well received, making her a regular festival performer there and internationally before it was even acclaimed in Kenya, Ambassador Emmy Kosgei Madubuko, has built a huge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica