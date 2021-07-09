News

NIST collects N180bn employers’ remittance in 10 years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) has collected N180 billion employers’ remittance in the last ten years of inception as custodian of Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS). The scheme has, within the span of 10 years, registered 200,000 employers, with 170,000 employers active. The Fund, in addition, has reduced duration for claim settlements from initial 14 days to ten days in the new reengineering process initiated by newly appointed Managing Director, Dr Michael Akabogu. NISTF Head of Enforcement, Mr. Lateef confirmed figures of collections, and number of enrollees in the scheme yesterday at an interactive session with senior officials of the agency.

Earlier, the Fund’s newly appointed Managing Director, Dr. Michael Akabogu said a new culture of claims settlement has been adopted by the new management. “Our primary mandate is to take care of injured employees. Before, we had a 14 day period – the time that the case is reported to the time that the payment is made. But when we came in, we decided that we have to develop a platform which is currently in progress that would enable us monitor the movement of the files. Formerly, this was done manually, but using the new platform that we are putting in place- electronic platform, the process will become more efficient.

So, instead of the 14 days, we are targeting 10-11 days. At least, we will be able to shed off three days,” he said. Asked about measures put in place by new management to forestall a repeat of fraud around procurement, Akabogu said works are in progress to automate the Fund’s entire operations. “In the next few months, we will work to ensure that our operations are automated so as to be able to cut off some of these little issues.

“Sometimes, people make payments, but it doesn’t get to the state branches of the Fund because of some nuisances that disguise themselves as NSTIF officials and agencies. They send various mails using the name of NSITF and the people that fall prey and send money to them thinking that they are our agents. These are some of the things we have to make sure that we cut down. “You might come across these Ponzi schemes that ask people to pay money into an NSITF account after which the amount will be doubled. Those are not NSITF members. “In the next three months, you’ll be able to call us here and we will give you a clear review of what we have been able to achieve,” Akabogu said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’ll not neglect Lagos real identity, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to actualise six pillars of development otherwise known as T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda for ‘Greater’ Lagos. He said the remodelling of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island reflects the determination of his administration to rebuild Lagos as well as promote the entertainment and tourism Sector. Speaking […]
News

ICPC arrests 10 online academic fraud suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 10 suspects in connection with their alleged involvement in the advertisement and sale of completed academic projects to students online.   According to the commission, the arrest followed intelligence received on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate. In a statement by its […]
News Top Stories

Constitution review: Ohanaeze seeks internal autonomy based on restructured Nigeria, insists on nation of equals

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze has declared that Ndigbo want a constitution that grants them internal autonomy based on restructured Nigeria. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor made the declaration in a memorandum he submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution as amended, currently holding a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica