NIST collects N180bn employers’ remittance in 10 years

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) has collected N180 billion employers’ remittance in the last ten years of inception as custodian of Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS). The scheme has, within the span of 10 years, registered 200,000 employers, with 170,000 employers active. The Fund, in addition, has reduced duration for claim settlements from initial 14 days to ten days in the new reengineering process initiated by newly appointed Managing Director, Dr Michael Akabogu. NISTF Head of Enforcement, Mr. Lateef confirmed figures of collections, and number of enrollees in the scheme yesterday at an interactive session with senior officials of the agency.

Earlier, the Fund’s newly appointed Managing Director, Dr. Michael Akabogu said a new culture of claims settlement has been adopted by the new management. “Our primary mandate is to take care of injured employees. Before, we had a 14 day period – the time that the case is reported to the time that the payment is made. But when we came in, we decided that we have to develop a platform which is currently in progress that would enable us monitor the movement of the files. Formerly, this was done manually, but using the new platform that we are putting in place- electronic platform, the process will become more efficient.

So, instead of the 14 days, we are targeting 10-11 days. At least, we will be able to shed off three days,” he said. Asked about measures put in place by new management to forestall a repeat of fraud around procurement, Akabogu said works are in progress to automate the Fund’s entire operations. “In the next few months, we will work to ensure that our operations are automated so as to be able to cut off some of these little issues.

“Sometimes, people make payments, but it doesn’t get to the state branches of the Fund because of some nuisances that disguise themselves as NSTIF officials and agencies. They send various mails using the name of NSITF and the people that fall prey and send money to them thinking that they are our agents. These are some of the things we have to make sure that we cut down. “You might come across these Ponzi schemes that ask people to pay money into an NSITF account after which the amount will be doubled. Those are not NSITF members. “In the next three months, you’ll be able to call us here and we will give you a clear review of what we have been able to achieve,” Akabogu said.

