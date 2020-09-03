NITDA: Africa has huge potential for digital economy

The Director-General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has described the African continent as centre with great potentials especially in the development and domestication of digital innovation. He said this during the annual Digital Africa Conference held recently with the theme “Africa’s post-pandemic High Tech World.”

The NITDA boss, who was represented by the Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions, Dr. Usman Gambo Abdullahi, at the event, affirmed that this year’s theme was indeed very apt, considering the resultant effect of COVID – 19, which has triggered an unprecedented demand for digital technology solutions. According to him, that has also brought about what is now known as ‘new normal’ with new opportunities and possibilities unlocked by digitalisation.

He added that at this time, the importance of a digital-enabled economy cannot be overemphasised. “The vision of Digital Africa to ignite the passion for Africa’s development through the use of ICT aligns appropriately with our mandate at National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which is to develop and regulate Nigeria’s information technology sector by setting up the essential regulatory and governance structures that will stimulate the growth of the IT ecosystem and transit the nation to a digital economy, and Africa by extension.”

“You will all agree with me that Africa is truly blessed with great potentials and opportunities. Occasions like this, therefore, provide us with the opportunity to deliberate and chart a course towards the development and domestication of digital innovation, which will leapfrog the continent’s development and position Africa as a driver of sustainable development,” he said.

He further added that the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under the leadership of Dr. Isa Pantami, championed the development of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS). The policy is anchored on eight pillars, namely, Development Regulation; Digital Literacy and Skills; Solid Infrastructure, Digital Services Development and Promotion, Soft Infrastructure, Digital Society, and Emerging Technologies; and Indigenous Content Development and Adoption. He said these outlined strategies were to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy providing quality life and digital economies for all.

