NITDA Bill: Avoiding regulatory confusion in ICT industry

The proposed NITDA Bill 2021 is currently unsettling the Nigerian ICT industry as stakeholders frown at what they described as an attempt by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to usurp the powers of others. From computer professionals to legal practitioners, the position is that the Bill is an ill wind that will blow the industry no good, SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Moves to change the status of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) from an IT development agency to a regulator, have been receiving backlashes from the industry stakeholders. Expectedly, for an industry currently plagued with the challenge of multiple regulations/taxation, a new regulatory body as being proposed in the NITDA Bill 2021 raised more concerns. More worrisome for the stakeholders is the fact that most of the regulatory functions being ascribed to NITDA in the proposed Bill are statutory duties of other agencies of government, including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Thus, legal professionals have described the Bill as infiltrating or attempting to unnecessarily duplicate the regulatory powers of some existing government agencies.

Stakeholders’ engagement

While there had been comments against the Bill since it surfaced, a stakeholders’ engagement webinar held last weekend further gave legal insights into the quagmire. At the webinar, which was put together by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), in collaboration with NITDA and Farisad Investment Limited (FIL), the legal experts picked holes in the proposed NITDA Bill. Firing the first salvo during the webinar anchored by the Chief executive Officer of FIL, Sanusi Musa, was the NBA President, Olumide Apata, who, after his brief remark, raised three fundamental concerns on the proposed Bill, which, he said, should be looked into by stakeholders at the webinar. Apata was represented by the chairman ICT Committee, NBA-SBL, Rotimi Ogunyemi. The tripartite concerns raised by Apata were around how the Bill will align with the Startup Bill before the National Assembly, how the NITDA Bill intend to navigate its way within the broadband context of other regulatory functions of other regulating agencies to avoid overlapping of functions and what will be the implications of the harsh penalties for violation of certain sections of the Bill on the ICT business environment. Other legal experts spoke on other areas of conflict of the proposed NITDA Bill with existing legislations of some other organisations, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), Federal Completion and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unity (NFIU) and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), among others. Each of the Acts establishing all these existing agencies was looked into vis-à-vis the new provisions in the NITDA Bill and it was unanimously expressed by the legal stakeholders that there were regulatory conflicts that may be detrimental to the peaceful regulatory atmosphere being experienced in the nation’s digital economy space. Aside from some of the provisions overlapping on the regulatory func-tions of other agencies, the legal experts observed that some of the provisions in the Bill are “ambiguous, unclear, nebulous, fluid and capable of exerting substantial regulatory conflict in the system. They called on the drafters of the NITDA Bill 2021 to go back to the drawing table and ensure that they address all the areas of regulatory conflict with existing regulatory powers and functions of other agencies. Some of the stakeholders also called for the outright expunging of the conflicting sections from the Bill, stating, however, that if NITDA wishes to collaborate with other agencies in some critical areas of regulations, it is better to simply “resort to signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with other concerned agencies instead of interloping into their regulatory arena.”

CPN condemns Bill

The position of the legal luminaries was not different from that earlier expressed by the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) at a forum held earlier on the Bill. CPN delegates, led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Kole Jagun, were at the stakeholders’ engagement recently organised by NITDA to consider the proposed Bill, which, among other things, aimed at changing NITDA from an IT Development Agency to a Regulator of the Information Technology industry ecosystem. According to a statement issued by the body after the meeting, “it was obvious from the comments,suggestions and opinions expressed by all other stakeholders at the meeting that the NITDA Bill 2021 arrogates powers of several other Regulatory Agencies to NITDA, which is an infringement on the statutory powers of other agencies of government like CPN, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy backbone, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Universities Commission (NUC), etc. CPN added that stakeholders who attended the meeting were unanimous in their opinions that several sections in the proposed NITDA Bill are usurpation of the statutory powers of other Agencies of government that had been in existence before NITDA and who have been performing their statutory roles. “For instance, Section 6, 13, 20, 21, and 22, which talked about NITDA’s power, licensing and authorizations, and offences and penalties, among others, raised some pertinent issues. “Section 6 arrogated new powers to NITDA, which included the ability to fix licensing and authorization charges, collect fees and penalties and issue contravention notices and non-compliance with the Act,” CPN stated in the statement signed by its Registrar/Secretary to Council, Muhammad Bello Aliyu. It added that all the agencies present during the stakeholders’ engagement were unanimous in their opinion that all the offending sections of the proposed NITDA Bill, giving NITDA powers to perform other agencies’ functions, should be expunged. “CPN strongly believes that NITDA should stick to its role as an IT development agency and stop seeking regulatory roles since there is so much that is yet to be done under Information Technology Development in the country,” the statement added.

NITDA’s core objective

The National Information Technology Development Agency was established in 2007 by the NITDA Act. The agency’s main objective is to use ICT as a tool in tertiary institutions to drive the mechanism of the education sector in the country. As the agency of the Federal Government responsible for developing Information Technology in Nigeria, NITDA is empowered by its enabling Act to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria.

Encroaching on NCC’s jurisdiction

Despite the identified arrogation of regulatory powers of other agencies to itself in the proposed bill, one of the key agencies whose regulatory powers and functions shall be distorted by new provisions in the proposed bill is NCC. For instance, Section 1 (Objectives of the Bill), states: “The purpose of this Act is to create an effective, impartial and independent regulatory framework for the development of the Nigerian information technology sector and digital economy.” This Section lays the foundation for converting NITDA from an IT Development Agency to a regulatory outfit. Analysis shows that the inclusion of the concept of ‘Digital Economy’ as part of its regulatory purview expands its frontiers to matters within the exclusive regulatory mandate of NCC. This will impact the Commission’s functions in Section 4 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which empowers it to regulate communications services that drive the digital economy. Also in Section 1 (a) – “promote and implement policies and strategies on national information technology and digital economy, as may be issued by government”, it has been observed that the inclusion of the concept of ‘Digital Economy’ as part of its policy implementation and strategies expands its frontiers to matters within the exclusive regulatory mandate of NCC. Again, the proposed NITDA Bill, in Section 1 (b) talks about “promoting and supporting initiatives that provide access to digital services in an efficient, inclusive, secure and affordable manner.” However, with respect to NCC’s regulatory functions, currently, access to digital services is based principally on mobile internet services that are within the regulatory purview of NCC. Hence this provision is in direct conflict with Section 3 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003. Section 1 (c) of the NITDA Bill also talks about “encouraging local and foreign investments in information technology and digital economy through regulatory interventions.” Without any equivocation, this section is tantamount to mirror-copying Section 4 (1) (a) of NCA, 2003 that mandates NCC to facilitate investment in communications services and a major part of the digital economy is within that parametre. Therefore, this section will create a regulatory overlap for matters that relate to communications services.

Last line

Before now, the issue of multiple regulations has been one of the major challenges confronting the ICT industry in Nigeria with its attendant multiple taxation and levies being paid to different agencies of government. The NITDA Bill with propositions to transform NITDA from a development agency to a full-fledge regulator with overlapping functions of other agencies would further compound the problem and stifle the industry’s growth if allowed to pass.

