NITDA Bill: CPN condemns ‘attempt to hijack other regulators’ power

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), has condemned the proposed NITDA Bill 2021, describing it as an attempt to hijack the powers of other regulatory bodies in the ICT industry. CPN delegates, led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Kole Jagun, were at the stakeholders satengagement, recently organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to consider the proposed NITDA Bill 2021 which, among other things, aimed at changing NITDA from an IT Development Agency, to a Regulator of the Information Technology industry ecosystem.

According to a state-ment from the body, “it was obvious from the comments, suggestions and opinions expressed by all other stakeholders, at the meeting that the NITDA Bill 2021 arrogates powers of several other Regulatory Agencies to NITDA, which is an infringement on the statutory powers of other agencies of government like CPN, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy backbone, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Universities Commission (NUC).

CPN added that stakeholders who attended the meeting were unanimous in their opinions that several sections in the proposed NITDA Bill is an usurpation of the statutory powers of other Agencies of government that had been in existence before NITDA, and who have been performing their statutory roles. “For instance, Section 6, 13, 20, 21, and 22, which talked about NITDA’s power, licensing and authorizations, and offences and penalties, among others, raised some pertinent issues.

